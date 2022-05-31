Several Ravens Predictions for 2022 Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— Most believe the Ravens are ready to bounce back from last year's injury-marred season.

They finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time in three years.

If the Ravens can stay healthy, expect to see a much-improved team.

SI's Connor Orr recently made 100 predictions for the 2022 season and he's also bullish on the Ravens.

Here's a recap:

5. The Ravens will win 12 or more games

No team had a more targeted and successful draft. Few NFL clubs have found a way to adequately defend the Ravens at full health. Now they appear better and stronger than ever. Outside of Joe Burrow’s transcendent excellence, we know very little for sure about the rest of the AFC North.

75. The Ravens will have two 1,000-yard rushers

Hey, the prediction business is rough. Sometimes we need a tap-in to keep us going. An easy completion.

Other Ravens-related predictions

67. The Browns will win fewer than 10 games

I think we’re underestimating just how much of a meat grinder the AFC North is going to be. The Steelers will still hover dangerously around .500. The Ravens will be vastly improved. The Bengals, like most post–Super Bowl teams, will deal with a hangover but still maintain relevance.

52. Caleb Farley will have a top 10-caliber season for the Titans

There are teams across the league who have a sweet spot positionally when they draft. The Ravens rarely miss on tight ends. The Steelers don’t miss on wide receivers. The Titans are starting to get there as a team that evaluates talent in the secondary. Farley was injured coming out of Virginia Tech and injured a year ago. Fully healthy, he will dominate in 2022.