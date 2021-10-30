Should Ravens Trade for Running Back?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens ground attack was dealt with a heap of adversity when all three running backs on their depth chart went down with season-ending injuries in training camp.

As a result, Baltimore had to make some major adjustments and scramble to find replacements.

The Ravens are ranked fourth in the NFL with 149.4 yards per game, largely because of Lamar Jackson. The quarterback is ranked sixth among all players with 480 yards rushing.

However, the Ravens are not getting much production out of their current group of running backs.

Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman and Le'Veon Bell are averaging 3.7 yards per carry.

Their performance will need to improve over the second half of the season. While the players simply need to run more effectively, the blocking also has played a key role.

The question is whether they should make a deal for a running back before the NFL's trade deadline on Nov. 2.

One player being linked to Baltimore is the Colts' Marlon Mack, who is behind Jonathan Taylor on the depth chart and has requested a trade.

Mack ran for 1,091 yards in 2019 before suffering an Achilles injury at the beginning of last season.

Mack has rushed for 85 yards in three games this season, including a season-high 47 yards against the Ravens. At age 25, he still has a lot of football left in him.

Baltimore has trade capital with 10 selections in next year's draft, but would GM Eric DeCosta be willing to part with one of those picks for a half-season rental?

We'll find out in a couple of days.