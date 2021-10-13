Should the Ravens Be Concerned About Running Game?

Baltimore was held to fewer than 100 yards rushing last week vs. Colts

OWINGS MILLS, Md — The Ravens had the NFL's top running attack in each of the last two seasons, sometimes amassing more than 200 yards in a game.

The running attack has still been efficient but it's not having the same production as the previous years.

Baltimore is ranked fourth in the NFL with 148.8 yards per game, which is still impressive.

Last week, the Indianapolis Colts managed to halt the Ravens' high-powered running attack, becoming the first team in more than three years to hold Baltimore to under 100 yards rushing. Baltimore finished with 72 yards on 22 carries.

The Ravens remain tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1974 to 1977) for the most consecutive games with 100 or more yards rushing at 43. It was also the first time the Ravens did not for 100 yards or more since Jackson has been the starting quarterback.

Opposing teams are determined to stop the Ravens from running the ball and are stacking the box with extra defenders. However, Jackson has taken advantage of this strategy and made plays downfield.

Baltimore is 4-1 heading into a Week 6 showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers, who have struggled against the run this season.

The Ravens are simply going to take what their opponents give them.

“Like I’ve said, it’s not a narrative that we’re thinking about,” Harbaugh said about beating teams through the air. “We’re trying to win the next game whatever way we can. We didn’t doubt that we could throw the ball. We didn’t doubt any of our guys’ ability to make plays in the passing game. We’re just trying to be as good as we can be from one week to the next. We have to get better next week; these guys know it. We have to keep improving.”

The Ravens running game is still evolving.

Baltimore had to overhaul their running backs room when J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill each suffered season-ending injuries in training camp.

The Ravens brought in Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman, and Le’Veon Bell to join Ty'Son Williams, who spent last season on the practice squad.

So, the results have been mixed.

Jackson leads the Ravens with 341 yards rushing, followed by Williams (170 yards) and Murray (168). Bell has been active for only one game.

Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman has the challenge of keeping all of these players involved.

The question is whether they can equal the same production of the previous years?

"We like all of them. They all have slightly different styles," Roman said. "I think we’re really starting to learn more about each one, and that’s a big part of it, really, and give each and everybody opportunities. Getting four running backs up for a game, that’s hard to do. But I think they’re all worthy of it. Le’Veon played last week. I thought he played really well in a lot of areas [and] maximized every opportunity he got. But we’re continuing to learn and work through that – that’s the exciting part.”