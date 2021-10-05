Social Media Reacts to Ravens-Broncos Controversy

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Quarterback Lamar Jackson got Baltimore over the 100-yard rushing mark on the last play of the game in a 23-7 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 4.

The Ravens now have run for 100 yards in 43 consecutive games, tying the Pittsburgh Steelers (1974 to 1977) for the longest streak in NFL history.

The Broncos were not happy with the play.

“Yeah I thought it was kind of bullshit but I expected it from them,” Denver coach Vic Fangio said. “Thirty-seven years in pro ball and I’ve never seen anything like that. But it was to be expected and we expected it.

"I just know how they operate. That’s just their mode of operation there. Player safety is secondary.”

Social media took sides: