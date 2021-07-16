Sports Illustrated home
Ravens Training Camp Practice at M&T Bank Stadium Sold Out In Less Than 24 Hours

37,000 Free Passes Claimed by Ravens Fans in Under 24 Hours
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Ravens made available 37,000 free passes to their July 31 practice at M&T Bank Stadium. 

In less than 24 hours, all the passes were claimed, and the fan capacity for the practice – which features a night of football, family activities and fireworks show – has been met.

“We are thrilled with the response we received from our fans, who are clearly enthusiastic about the upcoming season,” Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs said. “The excitement surrounding training camp is palpable, and we can’t wait to host the Ravens Flock at M&T Bank Stadium as our team prepares for what will surely be another memorable year.”

— The Baltimore Ravens p.r. staff. 

