Skip to main content

The Ravens Top Free Agents Heading Into 2022 Offseason

BALTIMORE — The Ravens have several key playmakers ready to test the free-agent market or retire during this offseason. 

Here are the top players that might have played their last snap for Baltimore. 

Defensive end Calais Campbell

USATSI_17302197

Campbell was hindered by a thigh injury but consistently played at a high level. At age 35, he's considering retirement. Chance to Return: 50-50

Nose tackle Brandon Williams

USATSI_17302043

Williams was a key run-stopper and a stalwart on the defensive line. At age 32, the Ravens will like to get younger on the de-line. Chance to Return: Not likely

Fullback Patrick Ricard

USATSI_17184961 (1)

Ricard was placed on IR near the end of the season but he is a valuable part of the team because of his versatility. He might have priced himself out of the Ravens financial comfort zone. Chance to Return: 50-50

Outside linebacker Justin Houston

USATSI_17386836

Houston was a solid leader and produced 4.5 sacks, He's 32 so his best football is behind him. Chance to Return: Not Likely

Cornerback Anthony Averett

USATSI_17412460

He was placed on IR with a chest injury but is a solid player and Ravens need depth. Chance to Return: Likely

Safety DeShon Elliott

USATSI_16976744

He has been plagued by injuries and the Ravens might look at other options at safety. Chance to Return: Possible

Center Bradley Bozeman

USATSI_16832928 (2)

He made the effective switch from guard to center but might be able to find a more lucrative deal elsewhere. Chance to Return: 50-50

Long snapper Nick Moore

USATSI_17184878

Moore quietly had a solid season and the Ravens like the continuity on special teams. Chance to Return: Likely

Read More

USATSI_17302197
News

The Ravens Top Free Agents Heading Into 2022 Offseason

1 minute ago
https___images.saymedia-content.com_.image_MTcyMjcyNTc2NTE5NzQyNjc2_screen-shot-2020-05-02-at-40652-pm
News

Antonio Brown Says He Wants to Catch Passes From Lamar Jackson

15 hours ago
USATSI_15292201 copy
News

Ravens Defensive Lineman Derek Wolfe Has Successful Hip Surgery

18 hours ago
USATSI_17549244_168386738_lowres copy
News

How Former Ravens Fared in Divisional Round of Playoffs

21 hours ago
USATSI_17021624
News

Ravens New Defensive Coordinator Will Need to Bolster Secondary

23 hours ago
joewhittcowboys
News

Report: Ravens Ask to Interview Cowboys Secondary for Defensive Coordinator

Jan 23, 2022
USATSI_15339495
News

Lamar Jackson Laments Lack of Team Bonding, Could Have Led to Shortfalls

Jan 23, 2022
USATSI_17245387 (2) copy
News

Ravens Could Add Playmaking Defensive Back with 14th Overall Pick

Jan 22, 2022