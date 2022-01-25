The Ravens Top Free Agents Heading Into 2022 Offseason
BALTIMORE — The Ravens have several key playmakers ready to test the free-agent market or retire during this offseason.
Here are the top players that might have played their last snap for Baltimore.
Defensive end Calais Campbell
Campbell was hindered by a thigh injury but consistently played at a high level. At age 35, he's considering retirement. Chance to Return: 50-50
Nose tackle Brandon Williams
Williams was a key run-stopper and a stalwart on the defensive line. At age 32, the Ravens will like to get younger on the de-line. Chance to Return: Not likely
Fullback Patrick Ricard
Ricard was placed on IR near the end of the season but he is a valuable part of the team because of his versatility. He might have priced himself out of the Ravens financial comfort zone. Chance to Return: 50-50
Outside linebacker Justin Houston
Houston was a solid leader and produced 4.5 sacks, He's 32 so his best football is behind him. Chance to Return: Not Likely
Cornerback Anthony Averett
He was placed on IR with a chest injury but is a solid player and Ravens need depth. Chance to Return: Likely
Safety DeShon Elliott
He has been plagued by injuries and the Ravens might look at other options at safety. Chance to Return: Possible
Center Bradley Bozeman
He made the effective switch from guard to center but might be able to find a more lucrative deal elsewhere. Chance to Return: 50-50
Long snapper Nick Moore
Moore quietly had a solid season and the Ravens like the continuity on special teams. Chance to Return: Likely