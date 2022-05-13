Top Five Games of the Ravens 2022 Season
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have some intriguing games in the 2022 regular season.
Here are the Top 5 matchups
No. 5 — At Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m.,Week 8, Thursday, Oct. 27
Breakdown: The Ravens had some hard battles against Tom Brady and they'll face him for the final time if they don't meet in the Super Bowl. Brady has gone 6-2, throwing for 2,177 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions over his career against Baltimore, which will be playing on a short week. It will be a tough matchup.
No. 4 — Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Week 17, Sunday, Jan. 1
Breakdown: The Steelers have won three consecutive games against the Ravens and lead the all-time series 29-23. It's still one of the best rivalries in the NFL and this will be another hard-hitting game. The matchup will also have serious implications in the AFC North and playoff race.
No. 3 — Vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m., Week 13, Sunday, Dec. 4
Breakdown: The Broncos were not happy when Lamar Jackson got the Ravens over the 100-yard rushing mark on the last play of the game in a 23-7 win in Week 4. Denver had assumed the Ravens were just going to take a knee with the game in hand. However, Baltimore tied the Pittsburgh Steelers (1974 to 1977) for the longest streak in NFL history with 100 or more yards rushing. The Broncos will want a measure of revenge and they have Russell Wilson now leading the charge.
No. 2 — Vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Week 4, Sunday, Oct. 2,
Breakdown: This matchup could be a preview for the AFC Championship game. It will feature two of the most dynamic, young quarterbacks in the league with Josh Allen and Jackson. The Ravens lead the regular-season series 6-2, but Buffalo won the last matchup 17-3 in a Divisional playoff game in the 2020 season. It's hard to believe this wasn't a prime-time matchup.
No. 1 — At Cincinnati Bengals, TBD, Week 18, Sunday, Jan. 7/8
Breakdown: The Bengals embarrassed the Ravens in both of the matchups last season and were unapologetic about running up the score. The Ravens have played down that revenge factor but it has to be in the back of their minds. This is the final game of the 2022 season and could decide the AFC North and playoff seeding. It was a shrewd move by the NFL schedule makers.