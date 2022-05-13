Top Five Games of the Ravens 2022 Season

Breakdown: The Broncos were not happy when Lamar Jackson got the Ravens over the 100-yard rushing mark on the last play of the game in a 23-7 win in Week 4. Denver had assumed the Ravens were just going to take a knee with the game in hand. However, Baltimore tied the Pittsburgh Steelers (1974 to 1977) for the longest streak in NFL history with 100 or more yards rushing. The Broncos will want a measure of revenge and they have Russell Wilson now leading the charge.