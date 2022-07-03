Top Five Wide Receivers in Ravens History
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have a young group of wide receivers who are trying to become the next generation of big-time playmakers.
The Ravens do have a history of some solid players.
Here are the top five wide receivers in franchise history.
No. 5. Michael Jackson
Breakdown: Jackson spent three seasons with the Ravens from 1996 to 1998, finishing with 183 receptions for 2,596 yards and 18 touchdowns. He had 1,201 receiving yards and a league-high-tying 14 touchdown receptions in 1996, the first year the Ravens were in Baltimore. Jackson died from a motorcycle crash in 2017 at the age of 48.
No. 4. Torrey Smith
Breakdown: Smith was selected by the Ravens in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft and played four seasons in Baltimore. Over that span, he caught 213 passes for 3,591 yards with 30 touchdowns. In the divisional playoff game against the Denver Broncos in the 2012-2013 season, Smith caught a pair of touchdown passes in a 38-35 double-overtime win. He finished the game with three catches, 98 yards, and a pair of touchdowns.
No. 3. Steve Smith Sr.
Breakdown: Smith signed a three-year deal worth $11.5 million with the Ravens one day after the Carolina Panthers waived him on Sept. 29, 2014. In three seasons with Baltimore, Smith caught 195 passes for 2,534 yards with 14 touchdowns. He brought a hard-nosed edge to the team. He had 139 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens’ 38-10 victory in Smith's revenge game against Carolina.
No. 2. Anquan Boldin
Breakdown: Boldin was traded to the Ravens from the Arizona Cardinals in 2010 for third and fourth-round picks. He finished with 2,645 yards receiving with 14 touchdowns over three seasons in Baltimore. In the 2012-2013 playoffs, Boldin had 380 yards on 22 receptions with four touchdowns as the Ravens rolled to the second championship in franchise history.
No. 1. Derrick Mason
Breakdown: Mason signed with the Ravens as a free agent on March 7, 2005, and spent six seasons in Baltimore. He is the Ravens' all-time leader for receptions (471) and receiving yards (5,777). He is tied for third with Mark Andrews with 29 receiving touchdowns behind Todd Heap (41) and Torrey Smith (39). On Nov. 21, 2010, Mason became the 13th player in NFL history with at least caught his 900 receptions.