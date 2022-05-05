Tyler Badie Could Be A Force for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Running back Tyler Badie runs a lot like Ray Rice on film.

He also is adept at catching the ball out of the back and dodging potential tacklers.

The Ravens were able to gran Badie in the sixth round of the NFL from Missouri. He has a chance to be a viable part of the backfield as a rookie.

In fact, the Ravens are confident he has the potential to be a starter.

"I think he’s got that versatility [with] his receiving ability," Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz said. "He’s quick and fast out of the backfield. He’s got really natural hands, catches the ball clean, so I think that potential exists, but you also like him as a runner. You don’t want to just pigeonhole him as a third-down back, because you watch him run inside, and you watch him bounce and cut things up into the teeth of the defense, and he runs with good pad level and balance and determination.

"So, he’s going to come in and compete, and he’s going to do whatever he can do to get on the field and help us out."

Badie, 5-foot-8, 190 pounds, set the Mizzou single-season rushing yards record with 1,604. He scored 14 rushing touchdowns on 268 carries.

Baddie also caught a team-high 54 passes for 330 yards and four scores. His 18 total touchdowns were also a team-high.

He was a second-team All-American.

Badie spent part of his childhood in Baltimore and has a nose for the end zone. His family moved to Randallstown, Md., after Hurricane Katrina.

Both Dobbins and Edwards are coming off knee injuries and might start training camp on the PUP list. As a result, Badie should get plenty of carries in the preseason.

Look for him to make the most of the opportunity.