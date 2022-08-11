How to Watch, Listen to Ravens-Titans Preseason Game 1
OWINGS MILL, Md. — The Ravens play their first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Here's how fans can watch, listen and live stream the game:
Watch on TV
Local TV: WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore), WJLA Ch. 7 (Washington, DC) WGAL Ch. 8 (York/Lancaster/Harrisburg, Pa.), WWCW Ch. 21 (Roanoke, Va.), WUPV Ch. 65 (Richmond, Va.), WTVZ-TV Ch. 33 (Norfolk, Va.), WMDT Ch. 47 (Delmarva area)
National TV: NFL Network (New York & New England areas.) Ravens-Titan replay at 11 p.m. and 4:30 a.m.
Stream: NFL Game Pass
Watch on Mobile
- Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android
- Ravens website (on iOS devices using Safari only)
Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)
Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM)
Line: Ravens -3 ½