Week 17: Ravens — Browns Betting Trends

The Ravens are the underdogs for a second straight week against an AFC North opponent.

Here are the betting trends for the Week 15 game against the Cleveland Browns, according to FanDuel.

Moneyline: BAL: (+144) | CLE: (-172)

Spread: BAL: +3 (-110) | CLE: -3 (-110)

Total: 37.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

"The Browns enter this contest as small home favorites on the moneyline and spread on FanDuel Sportsbook's odds," FanDuel's Larry Rupp wrote. This Saturday clash also features one of the lower totals on the Week 15 slate at 37.5 points.

More Betting Trends

Baltimore is 5-1 straight up in its last six games against Cleveland.

The total has hit the under in eight of Baltimore's last 10 games.

Cleveland is 5-14 against the spread (ATS) in its last 19 games against an AFC North opponent.

The total has hit the under in eight of Cleveland's last 12 games against Baltimore.

Final Prediction: Ravens: 20, Browns: 14

"A run-heavy approach means the clock will be moving and less points will be scored," Rupp wrote. "The total has hit the under in eight of Baltimore's last 10 games as well as in six of Cleveland's last seven games in December. The under has also cashed in eight of the last 12 games between these AFC North foes.

Bet: Under 37.5 Points (-110)