Week 2: Ravens Vs. Dolphins Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

Week 2: Miami Dolphins at Baltimore

Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022

1 p.m. ET – M&T Bank Stadium (70,745)

Spread

Ravens are favored by 3.5 (SI Sportsbook)

How to Watch/Listen

Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)

— Kevin Harlan (PBP) - Trent Green (analyst) - Melanie Collins (sideline)

Stream: Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android; Ravens website

National Radio: Compass Media Networks

Chris Carrino (play-by-play) - Brian Baldinger (analyst)

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM): Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play) - Rod Woodson (analyst)

Mobile: Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app

Coverage Map: 506sports.com

Series History

Baltimore leads the all-time regular season series against Miami, 8-7, including a 7-2 mark under coach John Harbaugh. The Ravens are 4-1 vs. the Dolphins in Charm City, winning four straight matchups.

All-Time Meetings

10/19/97 — Dolphins 24-13

09/17/00 — @Dolphins 19-6

01/13/02 (wild-card playoff) — Ravens 20-3

11/17/02 — @Dolphins 26-7

11/16/03 — @Dolphins 9-6 OT

01/02/05 — @Ravens 30-23

12/16/07 — @Dolphins 22-16

10/19/08 — Ravens 27-13

01/04/09 (wild-card playoff) — Ravens 27-9

11/07/10 — @Ravens 26-10

10/06/13 — Ravens 26-23

12/07/14 — Ravens 28-13

12/06/15 — @Dolphins 15-13

12/04/16 — @Ravens 38-6

10/26/17 — @Ravens 40-0

09/08/19 — Ravens 59-10

11/11/21 — @Dolphins 22-10

By the Numbers

10 – Consecutive games tight end Mark Andrews has posted at least 50 receiving yards, marking the NFL’s longest active streak among tight ends. Since the 1970 merger, he is the sixth tight end with at least 50 yards in 10 straight games, joining Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Greg Olsen, and Delanie Walker.

Notable

Lamar Jackson needs one more game with 100 yards rushing to set the NFL regular season record for most 100-yard rushing performances by a quarterback. He is currently tied with Mike Vick at 10.

2022 Rankings

Ravens: Total Offense: 25; Total Defense: 19

Dolphins: Total Offense: 22; Total Defense: 7

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Raven struggled against Miami's Cover 0 defensive scheme in last year's 22-10 loss. Look for the Dolphins to try a similar approach until the Ravens show they can overcome that strategy. Lamar Jackson could use wheel routes and throw to his tight ends to help beat this coverage. The Jets stacked the box last week to stop the run and Jackson threw three touchdown passes in Baltimore's 24-9 victory. Miami's defense is more formidable led by safeties Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.

The Ravens need to get the running game revved up after finishing with 64 yards last week against the Jets. That will set the tempo for this game because the Ravens can dominate the Dolphins if they can get past the line of scrimmage with their runs. Kenyan Drake was signed at the end of the preseason and got the most carries against New York. Drake started slow because he's only had the playbook for a week but got better as the game evolved. He finished with 31 yards on 11 carries. Drake also had a 15-yard reception out of the backfield. Look for Drake to get the most carries again.

Defense

The Dolphins have a fast offense and wide receiver Tyreek Hill can wreak havoc against opposing secondaries. Hill caught eight passes for 94 yards in a 20-7 victory over the Patriots last week. With Hill in the lineup, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taking more shots downfield. Jaylen Waddle is also a threat to take the top off a defense. The hope is that Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters can get back in the lineup because they need the depth, especially after Kyle Fuller went down with a season-ending knee injury.

The Ravens pride themselves in stopping the run and they allowed 83 yards to the Jets. The Dolphins have Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, but they did not get much room to run against New England, combining for 41 yards. The Ravens want to shut down the Dolphins' run game and make Tagovailoa beat them through the air. Baltimore has three solid safeties — Marcus Williams, Kyle Hamilton and Chuck Clark — capable of supporting the cornerbacks and making plays.

Prediction

The Dolphins upset the Ravens in Miami last year and they have a better roster this season. The Ravens are playing their home opener and it will be loud. Weather won't be a factor but the Ravens can feed off the adrenaline of the crowd. The Ravens starters also will be more polished after getting their first action last week against the Jets.

Jackson will outplay Tagovailoa.

Ravens 27, Dolphins 23