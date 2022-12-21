What Could OBJ Bring to Ravens Offense?

The Ravens certainly need the help at wide receiver with Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and Tylan Wallace all on IR.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens reportedly are having ongoing talks with free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is looking for a new home.

Rich Eisen, of the NFL Network, and CBS Sports' Josina Anderson have each confirmed those talks.

The Ravens certainly need the help at wide receiver with Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and Tylan Wallace all on IR.

Baltimore needs bodies and the current group of wide receivers consists of Demarcus Robinson, DeSean Jackson, James Proche, and Sammy Watkins, who was claimed off waivers from the Packers this week.

There is plenty of room for OBJ and his ability to make an impact on this roster.

However, can the Ravens get him the desired number of targets each game?

That's certainly among his considerations when choosing a new team.

OBJ would at least give opposing secondaries something to worry about because he is a good route runner and has the ability to get open.

The Ravens need help asap and there are some questions about how much OBJ will be able to contribute this season.

It's been about 10 months since Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI while playing for the Rams. However, he should be cleared to join a team with playoff aspirations.

He has a high pedigree.

Beckham was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014, two-time Second-team All-Pro (2015, 2016), and three-time Pro Bowler (2014–2016).

The bottom line is the Ravens desperately need help at the wide receiver position and it's certainly worth the gamble to sign OBJ.

The upside far outweighs any negative consequences for this offense.