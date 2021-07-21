Sports Illustrated home
Who Is the Better Dual-Threat QB: Lamar Jackson or Kyler Murray

Both young playmakers have impact the game.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Both Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray are dominant dual-threat quarterbacks who can change a game in a flash.

But who is the more effective playmaker?

The analysts at Good Morning Football on the NFL Network give Jackson the edge.

"I'll say Lamar Jackson strictly based upon the track record to this point," Tom Pelissero said. "He's been more productive as a runner – he has consecutive 1,000-yard seasons – he throws fewer interceptions than Kyler Murray does, and he does it, frankly, with an inferior supporting cast. You talk about the wide receivers that Kyler Murray is throwing to in Arizona. 

"Lamar Jackson has not had a DeAndre Hopkins. He has not had the same level of threats that Kyler Murray has. If there's one guy that scares you going into a game — to me and the coordinators in the league I've spoken to — it's still Lamar."

Jackson, who was selected by the Ravens with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 draft, has gone 30-7 as the starter in the regular season. He has thrown for 7,085 yards with 68 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over three seasons. Jackson is also the only quarterback in NFL history to run for over 1,000 yards in two seasons and has 2,906 yards rushing and 19 scores overall.

Murray has thrown for 7,693 yards with 46 touchdowns and 24 interceptions over two seasons. He has also run for 1,363  yards with 15 more scores.

Murray also has more talent at wide receiver, most notably with DeAndre Hopkins.

The difference is Jackson had led the Ravens to the playoffs in each of the past three seasons. The Cardinals have not made the playoffs since 2015.   

