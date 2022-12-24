Who's Playing, Who's Out for Ravens — Falcons in Week 16

The Ravens and Falcons name inactive players.

BALTIMORE — Rookie linebacker David Ojabo was among the Ravens players inactive for the Week 16 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Ojabo made his NFL debut last week against the Cleveland Browns and played one defensive snap.

The Ravens signed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack signed to the 53-man roster with Calais Campbell out with a knee injury.

Quarterback Anthony Brown was elevated from the practice squad to serve as backup to Tyler Huntley. Lamar Jackson has been ruled out with a knee injury.

This is the third week of recovery for Jackson, who suffered a PCL sprain during a Dec. 4 win over the Broncos.

Wide receiver Andy Isabella was also elevated from the practice squad. Isabella is needed for special teams with Devin Duvernay out with a foot injury.

Newly-signed wide receiver Sammy Watkins is also active.

The Ravens' inactive players are

Running back Kenyan Drake,

Tight end Charlie Kolar

Offensive lineman Ben Cleveland

Cornerback Marcus Peters (calf).

Jackson (knee)

Campbell (knee)

Ojabo

Brandon Stephens is expected to start in place of Peters.

The Falcons' inactive players are

S Jovante Moffat

CB Rashad Fenton

OLB David Anenih

OL Chuma Edoga

DL Matt Dickerson