Will the Ravens Revisit Todd Gurley at Running Back?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens hosted running back Todd Gurley earlier in the summer but they decided not to sign him.

The season-ending knee injury to J.K. Dobbins prompted speculation that Baltimore might revisit the situation.

Gurley is still available but the Ravens appear ready to move forward with Gus Edwards, Ty'son Williams and Justice Hill at running back.

But the situation could always change,

"I wouldn't say I'd be surprised if there was a back that came available that was better than what we have for us, but if that were to be the case or some veteran out there made sense, I'm sure we'd do it," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said this week. "Whatever we can do to make our team better, we'll do."

Gurley is a proven running back that earned two first-team All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowls over five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

However, he has been hampered by knee injuries

He ran for a career-low 679 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games last season with the Falcons.

Baltimore finished 2020 with the NFL’s No. 1 rushing attack (191.9 ypg) for the second-straight season. The Ravens' 3,071 rushing yards stand as the third most in a 16-game NFL season. Baltimore has rushed for 100 or more yards in 39-straight games, marking the second-longest streak in pro football history.

Last season, Edwards was third on the team with 723 yards on 144 carries with six touchdowns. He's poised to play an even bigger role this season with Dobbins out.

Williams, 6-foot, 220 pounds, was given increased opportunities in this year's training camp with an ankle injury to Hill.

In the first preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, Williams had 10 carries for 41 yards. He also caught all five targets for 23 yards.

In the second game against the Carolina Panthers, Williams had another 10 carries for 47 yards with a touchdown. He also caught both targets for 15 yards.

In the third preseason game against Washington, Williams had four carries for 42 yards.

“Since we signed him last year, he’s been doing a great job in practice," Edwards said. "Everybody gets to see how hard he runs now. He makes a lot of good decisions, and he’s going to do a lot of good things for us this year.”