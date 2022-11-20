With Offense Sputtering, Ravens Defense Paves Way for 13-3 Victory Over Panthers

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson and the rest of the Ravens' offense looked rusty and sluggish coming out of their bye week against the Carolina Panthers.

However, the Ravens' defense was up to the task by suffocating Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield and creating three key turnovers in the fourth quarter, which paved the way for a 13-3 victory in Week 11.

"I think we’ve been steadily improving all year because everyone comes to work every day and just tries to communicate and tries to do their best." Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. "When you do that and you work together, you have a chance to improve, and that’s basically what guys have done. So, I kind of give everyone credit, but we have a long way to go, and we have a lot of work to do.”

Baltimore has won four consecutive games and improved to 7-3 on the season.

The win came at a potentially high cost as the Ravens lost left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and rookie safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) to injuries.

Stanley had led the resurgence of the offensive line and his absence would be devastating. However, Jackson said that Stanley was "good" after the game.

Hamilton played steadily better each week and has become a playmaker.

Jackson completed 24 of 33 passes for 209 yards with an interception.

Wide Receiver Demarcus Robinson caught nine passes for 128 yards.

“I felt like I could be a big focal point wherever I would have [gone]," Robinson said. "I’m glad it’s here, obviously. I feel like I can be a big focal point, for sure.”

A pass interference penalty on Ravens safety Chuck Clark helped extend a drive by the Panthers midway through the third quarter. Three plays later, Carolina tied the game 3-3 on a 32-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro. Clark also had a 15-yard facemask penalty later in the quarter.

Justin Tucker gave the Ravens a 6-3 lead with a 37-yard field goal with 8:27 left in the game.

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters then forced a fumble on the next drive that was recovered by Marlon Humphrey on the Panthers' 31.

Kenyan Drake then had a 29-yard scamper that set up short scoring run by Jackson to boost the lead to 13-3 with 7:16 remaining.

The Panthers simply did not have the firepower to get back in the game.

Humphrey and Jason Pierre-Paul had interceptions on back-to-back drives that quashed any chance at a comeback.

"All the credit to the Ravens," Panthers coach Steve Wilks said. "They made plays down the stretch, and we did not. I thought we played a great half of football. But just not enough. We have to learn how to finish, that’s the key thing with us. We have to protect the football down the stretch, too many turnovers in the fourth quarter.

"Defensively right here we had a takeaway, but it wasn’t enough right here. We’ve got to find a way to get off the field on third down. I think they were 6-for-15.”

Patrick Queen had a sack and now has 4.5 on the season. Justin Houston managed a half-sack and now has nine. Calais Campbell, Roquan Smith, and Pierre-Paul also had sacks

Mayfield threw for 196yards with two interceptions.

Baltimore had 116 yards rushing on 29 carries.



The Ravens came out throwing the ball on the opening drive and Jackson completed 3 of 5 passes without attempting a run.

Neither team scored in the opening quarter. The Ravens were held scoreless in the first quarter for just the second time this year.

The Ravens were driving early in the second quarter but Jackson was intercepted by defensive tackle Bravvion Roy at the 32.

Tucker finally gave the Ravens a 3-0 lead with a 32-yard field as time expired in the first half.

Baltimore had 157 yards of offense in the opening half, compared to 63 for the Panthers.

Jackson completed 14 of 21 passes for 120 yards (61.6 rating). The Ravens also had 37 yards rushing on 13 carries.

“I think we’re just all trusting each other to make the play, not leaving anyone to hang out dry," Queen said. "We’re all running to the ball, being physical. Everyone is just doing their job, one-by-one, one play at a time. So, I think that if we keep doing that, and we keep stacking and building the trust like I said earlier, then we’ll be just fine.”