Would Julio Jones Make Sense for the Ravens?

Wide receiver has dealt with injuries over past two years.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Julio Jones is a free agent and the Ravens have been listed among the possible landing spots because they might be looking to add a veteran wide receiver.

Jones would give Baltimore another downfield threat and a veteran presence among its young group of wideouts.

Jones, 33, has been plagued by injuries for the past two years, appearing in 19 of  33 games for the Falcons and Titans. He does hold the NFL record for average receiving yardage per game (91.9) over 11 years in the league.

In 2020 for the Falcons, Jones caught 51 passes for 771 yards and three touchdowns. Last year for the Titans, he was limited to a career-low 31 receptions for 434 yards with a touchdown. 

Nonetheless, the Pro Football Network said Jones could be a good fit for Baltimore as he tries to resurrect his career.

"When you have someone as talented under center as Lamar Jackson, giving him as many targets as possible makes sense. A trio of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Rashod Bateman, and Jones would be incredible. Not to mention, Mark Andrews is coming off a career-best 1,361-yard season.

"Going from Sammy Watkins to Jones is about as substantial an upgrade as one could imagine. With the moves happening in the AFC North, this prediction makes plenty of sense."

The New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers have also been listed as possible landing spots for Jones. He could sign for a reasonable deal. 

"Jones is one of the best receivers of this generation. I don’t feel that is debatable," PFF's Tommy Garrett wrote

