Would Phillip Lindsay Be A Good Fit for Ravens?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Former Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay was cut by the Houston Texans and is a possible fit for the Ravens.

Lindsay, 27, was originally signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent from Colorado in 2018. He was selected to the Pro Bowl his rookie season after rushing for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns on just 192 carries.

Lindsay ran for 1,011 yards the following season with seven touchdowns. He was the first undrafted player in NFL history to have back-to-back 1,000 yard rushing seasons.

He dealt with knee, hip and toe injuries in 2020 and the Broncos placed a right of first refusal restricted free agent tender on him in March. Denver later rescinded the tender on Lindsay, making him a free agent and he signed with the Texans

The Ravens currently have the league's third-ranked running attack, averaging 151 yards per game.

However, many of those yards have come through quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has run for 639 yards.

Devonta Freeman is second on the team with 272 yards rushing, followed by Latavius Murray (244 yards).

Lindsay, however, has the speed to run outside, an area where the Ravens have struggled this season.

Baltimore had to adjust its running game after losing all three players — J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill — to injuries during training camp.

The Ravens reportedly expressed interest in Lindsay at the trade deadline. The Texans are in a full rebuilding stage.

Lindsay would have to pass through waivers.