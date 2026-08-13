Ravens Cornerback T.J. Tampa Is Ready To Step Up for Baltimore Whenever Called Upon

Before the Baltimore Ravens' cornerback depth got tested after Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey, their top two players at the position, left practice early on back-to-back days, third-year pro T.J. Tampa Jr. proved himself as one of the stars of training camp thus far.

The 2024 fourth-round pick has been sticky in coverage, consistently making plays on the ball and even forcing a fumble by ripping the ball away from his draftmate, running back Rasheen Ali, in an 11-on-11 session.

"He has found the ball," defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said. "He has made plays on the ball, which ultimately, that is what you are looking for at cornerback. And, he goes out and competes every day. He is one of those guys where if he does make a mistake, he very rarely makes the same mistake twice. That is all you are asking for with any football player."

Tampa was already trending toward carving out at least a rotational role on defense before Wiggins' major injury scare. With no timetable for the former first-rounder's return despite not suffering any structural damage to his left knee, Tampa might very well get called upon to play an even bigger role than originally expected, and if so, he feels confident in his ability to rise to the occasion.

"I've really just wanted to show [that] I am reliable," Tampa Jr. said. "I am here to put the work in, [and] I am here to show up when my time is needed."

The Ravens were likely going to involve their top four or five cornerbacks regardless of injury because that is what new head coach and defensive play-caller Jesse Minter did during his two-year stint as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers from 2024-25. Tampa feels like he is picking up and acclimating to this variation of the same scheme he's been in since entering the league and the plays he's been making in practice are proof of concept.

"It is very validating.," Tampa said. "[I'm] just listening to the coaches, coming in with the new scheme and listening to them and they're helping me make plays, so that's always good."

Through his first two seasons, when Tampa has appeared in games, it's primarily been to play on special teams, where a lot of depth defenders in this franchise have started out before seizing the opportunity for more meaningful snaps on defense down the road. He still projects to be a staple in the third phase of the game for the Ravens but is also doing his best to ensure that there is no drop-off in the play the team gets from the corner position when checks in on defense.

"I know I have a big role on special teams and that's what it is, but I am focused on defense and just making that one of the main things. [I'm] just showing up there and not letting there be a decline when the 'twos' come in."

Making strides and building on success

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback T.J. Tampa (27) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like the vast majority of players who make it to the league, Tampa has always had the physical tools and athleticism to make plays and contribute at this level, but putting it all together can take time.

"Coming in as a rookie, everything is new," Tampa said. "You're trying to be comfortable, you're trying to learn people [and] you're trying to learn plays, and just having all that in the back of my mind [now], already knowing the plays, [it is] just helping me play a little bit faster."

After seeing the field for just 18 snaps on defense in seven games as a rookie, Tampa appeared in all 17 games last year and played 147 defensive snaps, the bulk of which came in the first half of the season, including his first career start before the bye. He finished the season with 29 total tackles, two pass breakups, and his first career interception.

T.J. TAMPA's FIRST CAREER PICK!!!!!!!!!!!@Tamp1A



Back in action Thursday NBC at 8:20! pic.twitter.com/AzZef50LUz — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 23, 2025

Even though he never saw the field for more than eight snaps on defense after Week 6, the reps he did receive prior to and after that point were invaluable.

"It helps a lot. Experience is everything," Tampa said. "Just getting those reps, getting the higher rep counts has helped me [be] more comfortable and see stuff happen."

If Wiggins winds up being sidelined at the onset of the regular season as he recovers from his injury, Tampa could be called upon early and often and prove to be the steal many draft pundits proclaimed he would be after he fell to Day 3 three years ago.

"He has all the skill sets to be whatever he wants to be," Weaver said. "It is just a matter of going out there and being consistently good, and not occasionally great, and we have seen that from him."