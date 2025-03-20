How Aaron Rodgers Has Affected Russell Wilson’s NFL Team Preferences
Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson remains a free agent, with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants appearing to be the two teams that could conceivably have him under center in Week 1.
Wilson, of course, played for the Steelers last season, but the franchise has been interested in signing Aaron Rodgers and is awaiting his decision.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on SportsCenter that the Steelers' wait on Rodgers's decision is affecting how Wilson views his options for next season.
"I'm told that Aaron Rodgers has standing offers from both the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants, so it's up to him to decide," Fowler said, via Bleacher Report. "This is his first foray into free agency in 20 years, so really nobody outside of his inner circle knows exactly what to expect. I get the sense, although this is fluid, the sense that Pittsburgh is willing to wait this out a little bit. Rodgers is their top target, so they'll see where it goes."
Fowler added that a reunion between Wilson and the Steelers is the franchise's contingency plan at the moment.
"They got Russell Wilson still as sort of a contingency, but he's sort of been number two, number three on their list all along, and so I'm told that Russell Wilson sees the Giants as more of a viable option for him throughout this process."
The Giants are in the running to draft one of the top quarterbacks on the board with the No. 3 pick in April's draft. Either veteran quarterback in New York could be keeping a seat warm for a rookie.
The Steelers are in a bit of a different spot. They own the No. 21 pick, which leaves them out of the running for the top quarterback prospects unless they were to trade up. For what it's worth, Pittsburgh met with Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe ahead of his pro day in Tuscaloosa earlier this week.