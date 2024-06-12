Robert Saleh Says There's 'No Issue' Between Jets and Aaron Rodgers
The biggest story in the NFL offseason right now is that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss all of the team's mandatory minicamp because he "prefers to be somewhere else away from football."
Coach Robert Saleh told media on Wednesday that he knew about Rodgers's plans to miss the minicamp ahead of time. It sounds like internally, Rodgers's absence is a non-issue.
"Aaron and I are on the exact same page," Saleh said. "There's no issue between Aaron or his teammates, for that matter. We addressed it yesterday. It's more of an issue for everyone outside the building than it is inside."
The situation regarding Rodgers began on Tuesday when the 40-year-old quarterback was missing from the minicamp due to an "unexcused absence," according to Saleh.
No official report has been made stating where Rodgers is during the team's minicamp, but it at least sounds like he made it clear to Saleh beforehand what he planned on doing. There doesn't seem to be an internal tension.
Rodgers only played in one drive last season before suffering a season-ending torn Achilles. He will be looking to make more of an impact on the team this season.