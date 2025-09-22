Russell Wilson Responds to Giants Fans Chanting for Jaxson Dart
Russell Wilson's season is rapidly going off the rails.
The New York Giants quarterback struggled mightily in his team's 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night. The team's fans expressed their displeasure with him during the game. Wilson was booed repeatedly, and at one point, the crowd at MetLife Stadium chanted for rookie backup Jaxson Dart to replace him.
Wilson was asked about the fan reaction after the game.
"I think there's highs and lows, there's always tough moments," Wilson said. "You've got to have thick skin, you've got to be able to know who you are and the player that you are, know what you're capable of. I've been able to show that throughout my career and obviously last week and everything else too."
Wilson was bad Sunday night, there is no way around it. He completed 18-of-32 passes for 160 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had one of the worst red zone possessions you'll ever see. Through three games this season, the 36-year-old has completed 59.1% of his passes for 778 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions. His passer rating (78.5) and QBR (33.9) are both dismal.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll addressed fans calling for Dart after the game, but, despite Wilson's struggles, didn't seem ready for a quarterback change.
Unless Wilson turns things around dramatically, there's no reason for New York not to turn things over to Dart, whom they selected with the 25th pick in the 2025 NFL draft.