ESPN Analyst Casually Destroys Cowboys With Blunt Message About Their Free Agency Moves

Andy Nesbitt

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have been quiet in free agency.
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have been quiet in free agency.
Jerry Jones said before NFL free agency began that the team wouldn't be aggressive in trying to bring in new pieces that could help the franchise bounce back from a bad year. Well, it looks like he wasn't lying because the Cowboys haven't made a ton of moves, which has left fans and analysts wondering why they've chosen this route while most other teams are making big moves for the future.

On Wednesday the Cowboys lost DeMarcus Lawrence to the Seahawks, as the long-time edge rusher signed a three-year deal with Seattle. Moments after that move was announced, ESPN's Ryan Clark tore into Jones and the Cowboys over their free agency plan:

"They don’t care," Clark said on NFL Live. "I’m convinced the Cowboys don’t care. The Cowboys are just like, 'It is what it is, dog. We’re going to see what happens. We ain’t trying to get better in the offseason.'"

The Cowboys, who finished 7-10 last season, own the No. 12 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. It seems like they're going to be content to wait until April to make some bigger moves to help bolster their roster.

Published
Andy Nesbitt
