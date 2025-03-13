CeeDee Lamb Had Stunned Reaction to Losing Cowboys Teammate in Real Time
The Dallas Cowboys haven't made all that many moves in free agency this year, which is pretty on par for the course considering their recent history and owner Jerry Jones's latest comments.
One big move that concerned the Cowboys took place on Wednesday when news broke of longtime edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence signing a three-year, $42 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks.
Lawrence has played for Dallas since he was drafted by the organization in 2014, and seeing the four-time Pro Bowler find a new home for next season came as a startling surprise to even his own teammates. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was on a live stream with internet personality and streamer N3on when he discovered Lawrence was leaving.
"What's happening my peeps," Lamb said as he looked as his phone. His facial expression then immediately changed as he read the news. "D-Law to Seahawks, whoa."
A few seconds of silence ensued, and then: "He's gone... I gotta hit my man up."
It looked like Lamb was more shocked than anything else watching one of his veteran teammates sign elsewhere this offseason. The two played together for the last five years, though Lawrence missed a significant chunk of games in 2021 and '24 due to injuries.
With the Cowboys coming off an uninspiring 7-10 season, the bitter taste of disappointment still likely hasn't left many fans' mouths, and what Jones and the front office are doing—or rather, not doing—in free agency isn't helping matters.