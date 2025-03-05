Jerry Jones’s Baffling Free Agency Plan for Cowboys Instantly Ripped by Fans
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a disappointing 7–10 season that saw them once again not live up to the hype or even make the playoffs. With free agency in the NFL starting next week, one might think the team's owner and GM, Jerry Jones, is getting ready to make some big moves to fill some glaring holes in his roster.
Well, you could think that but you would be wrong, because when asked on Wednesday whether the Cowboys would be aggressive in free agency, he said, “I don’t think aggressive is the right word. … I’m not looking at free agency as a place to fill voids.”
Free agency is largely a very good place to look to fill voids. Sure, the draft is coming in April and Dallas will have options there but free agency would be a great time for Jones to make moves and start turning the team around. You know, start filling some voids.
This comes a day after Cowboys fans had some hope for some big moves after wide receiver CeeDee Lamb restructured his contract, which cleared up $20 million in salary cap space for the Cowboys heading into the 2025.
Cowboys were predictably not happy about Jones's plan: