Jerry Jones’s Baffling Free Agency Plan for Cowboys Instantly Ripped by Fans

Andy Nesbitt

Jerry Jones says he's not going to be aggressive in free agency.
Jerry Jones says he's not going to be aggressive in free agency. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a disappointing 7–10 season that saw them once again not live up to the hype or even make the playoffs. With free agency in the NFL starting next week, one might think the team's owner and GM, Jerry Jones, is getting ready to make some big moves to fill some glaring holes in his roster.

Well, you could think that but you would be wrong, because when asked on Wednesday whether the Cowboys would be aggressive in free agency, he said, “I don’t think aggressive is the right word. … I’m not looking at free agency as a place to fill voids.”

Free agency is largely a very good place to look to fill voids. Sure, the draft is coming in April and Dallas will have options there but free agency would be a great time for Jones to make moves and start turning the team around. You know, start filling some voids.

This comes a day after Cowboys fans had some hope for some big moves after wide receiver CeeDee Lamb restructured his contract, which cleared up $20 million in salary cap space for the Cowboys heading into the 2025.

Cowboys were predictably not happy about Jones's plan:

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

