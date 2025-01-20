Ryan Fitzpatrick Goes Shirtless in Buffalo Cold to Show He’s Still Part of Bills Mafia
Orchard Park, N.Y.'s below-freezing temperatures ahead of the Buffalo Bills-Baltimore Ravens divisional round matchup barely frightened anyone.
Mack Hollins showed up dressed for the beach, Lamar Jackson didn't wear sleeves—and former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick put together an unbelievable—shirtless—pre-game pump-up speech:
"Where else would you rather be, than right here, right now?" the 42-year-old yelled with a fired-up crowd.
Fitzmagic knows no bounds.
Well known for his 16-year, journeyman NFL career—Fitzpatrick's longest stint was actually with Buffalo from 2009 to '12. Over 53 starts in blue and red, he tallied a 20-33 record while throwing for 11,654 yards, 80 touchdowns, and 64 interceptions.
Now retired and a part of Amazon Prime Video's NFL broadcast crew, Fitzpatrick remains an integral part of Bills Mafia.