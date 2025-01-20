SI

Ryan Fitzpatrick Goes Shirtless in Buffalo Cold to Show He’s Still Part of Bills Mafia

Mike Kadlick

Fitzpatrick played for the Bills from 2009 to '12.
Orchard Park, N.Y.'s below-freezing temperatures ahead of the Buffalo Bills-Baltimore Ravens divisional round matchup barely frightened anyone.

Mack Hollins showed up dressed for the beach, Lamar Jackson didn't wear sleeves—and former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick put together an unbelievable—shirtless—pre-game pump-up speech:

"Where else would you rather be, than right here, right now?" the 42-year-old yelled with a fired-up crowd.

Fitzmagic knows no bounds.

Well known for his 16-year, journeyman NFL career—Fitzpatrick's longest stint was actually with Buffalo from 2009 to '12. Over 53 starts in blue and red, he tallied a 20-33 record while throwing for 11,654 yards, 80 touchdowns, and 64 interceptions.

Now retired and a part of Amazon Prime Video's NFL broadcast crew, Fitzpatrick remains an integral part of Bills Mafia.

MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

