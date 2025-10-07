Saints DE Cam Jordan's Home Was Burglarized During a Game in September
Another professional athlete's house has been burglarized as Saints defensive end Cam Jordan confirmed that his home was broken into during New Orleans' Sept. 14 contest vs. the 49ers.
WDSU 6 News reported that two men broke into Jordan's home during the game on Sept. 14 and stole multiple high-dollar items. An arrest was made within 48 hours, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed. No one was home at the time of the burglary.
Jordan quote tweeted WDSU 6 News' report on Tuesday confirming the news.
"Yah that Sunday sucked… the most important things, my family, was and is safe," Jordan wrote.
The incident is just the latest in a series of recent robberies involving well-known athletes across multiple leagues, where players' homes have been repeatedly targeted while they are traveling for events or away games. Among those impacted are NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, as well as NBA stars Luka Doncic and Bobby Portis and MLB star Ketel Marte.