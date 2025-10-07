SI

Saints DE Cam Jordan's Home Was Burglarized During a Game in September

The incident is the latest in a series of recent robberies involving well-known athletes across multiple leagues.

Madison Williams

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan's home was burglarized during a game.
Saints defensive end Cam Jordan's home was burglarized during a game. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Another professional athlete's house has been burglarized as Saints defensive end Cam Jordan confirmed that his home was broken into during New Orleans' Sept. 14 contest vs. the 49ers.

WDSU 6 News reported that two men broke into Jordan's home during the game on Sept. 14 and stole multiple high-dollar items. An arrest was made within 48 hours, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed. No one was home at the time of the burglary.

Jordan quote tweeted WDSU 6 News' report on Tuesday confirming the news.

"Yah that Sunday sucked… the most important things, my family, was and is safe," Jordan wrote.

The incident is just the latest in a series of recent robberies involving well-known athletes across multiple leagues, where players' homes have been repeatedly targeted while they are traveling for events or away games. Among those impacted are NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, as well as NBA stars Luka Doncic and Bobby Portis and MLB star Ketel Marte.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL