Saints Announce Contract Decision on Wide Receiver Chris Olave
The New Orleans Saints made a major contract decision on Wednesday afternoon, as general manager Mickey Loomis announced that they'll be picking up the fifth-year option on wide receiver Chris Olave.
The No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, like all first-round picks, automatically has a standard fifth-year team option on his contract. Liking what they've seen in Olave so far, the Saints are picking his up. Loomis also told reporters that they don't plan to pick up the option for offensive tackle Trevor Penning, whom they also drafted in the first round in '22.
Through his first three NFL seasons, Olave has tallied two 1,000-yard campaigns and hauled in 10 total receiving touchdowns. He's also dealt with five concussions dating back to his college days at Ohio State, including two sustained last season alone.
With the No. 9 pick in Thursday's NFL draft, a new coach in Kellen Moore, and a question mark at quarterback, the Saints are headed in a new direction in 2025—one they clearly see Olave being a part of.