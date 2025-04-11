Shedeur Sanders Gives Honest Perspective on Potentially Falling Out of Top Three Picks in NFL Draft
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders' draft stock seems to have taken a tumble over the last several weeks. Originally thought to be contending for the No. 1 overall pick, the former Colorado signal-caller may need to wait longer than anticipated on draft night to hear his name called.
As things currently stand, the Tennessee Titans (No. 1) are all but locked in on QB Cam Ward, while their moves in free agency give the Cleveland Browns (No. 2) and the New York Giants (No. 3) less of an immediate need under center. They also reportedly have their eyes on Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter, respectively.
Sanders was asked on a recent episode of Up & Adams about potentially falling out of the top three picks, and have a very honest answer:
"I don't care," he said while on his way home from a visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers. "I went to an HBCU coming out of high school, and here I am now. The route—I don't care what the route is. At the end of the day it doesn't matter to me. I just want the opportunity."
Sanders also graded his visit with the Steelers a 10/10, saying that he, "I connected well with all the coaches and it was real fun." Pittsburgh holds the 21st pick in the first round.
Across his four collegiate seasons at both Jackson State and Colorado, Sanders threw for 14,347 yards and 134 touchdowns while also adding 17 more scores on the ground. Even if he falls, the son of Coach Prime is expected to be the second quarterback off the board.