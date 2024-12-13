Saints QB Jake Haener Drops Confident Quote Ahead of First Career NFL Start
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Haener is heading into his first career NFL start with the right mentality.
"Listen, I'm going to be confident. I'm going to let it rip," Haener told reporters Friday. "I feel like I've worked too hard to go in there with that mentality of, 'Oh, don't screw up.' I've been preparing for this; I'm going to do everything I can."
With Derek Carr sidelined due to injury, Haener, a fourth-round pick by New Orleans in 2023, was officially announced as the starting quarterback for the Saints' matchup against the Washington Commanders on Sunday at Caesars Superdome.
Haener has appeared in seven games this season, including in relief for rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler in Week 7 when he threw the first touchdown pass of his career against the Denver Broncos. Playing 61 snaps, Haener has thrown for 177 yards and one score on 14-of-29 passing this season.
"It's a must-win game. But if you look at it, we're 5–8," Haener said. "What do I have to lose? No, seriously—what do I have to lose? I might never get an opportunity to start a game again. I'm going to show everyone what I'm capable of doing. And let the guys know that I'm confident in doing that. You go and you win this game, things can change. I think it's a 1–0 mentality—beat the Commanders and show everybody what Jake Haener can do on Sunday."
Haener is the third quarterback to start for the Saints this season, joining Carr (10 games) and Rattler (three). Per NFL.com, the Saints (5–8) have a 1% chance to make the playoffs this season.