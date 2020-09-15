SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

2020 Saints Defense has traits of the 2009 Squad, Pt. 1

Kyle T. Mosley

I recall a story about Sean Payton being in his backyard, drinking a beer, and thinking about his team's future. New Orleans was coming off an 8-8 season under Payton. The team performed well at home in the Superdome but struggled in tight contests on the road. Why? The Defense. The Saints had defensive talent, but the players needed someone to mold, shape, refine, and define their identity. He made the call.  The call was to Gregg Williams. 

Payton parted with some of his salary to bring Williams into the Saints family. The rest is history. One Super Bowl championship, one football scandal, broken allegiances - you get the picture. But Payton knew Williams could develop a championship-caliber defense.

The antithesis of Williams' personality lies within current defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. In Allen's second stint with the Saints, he has carefully crafted a winning defensive unit of his own. With rising assistant coaches like defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn, defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen, linebackers coach Michael Hodges, and defensive assistant Michael Wilhoite and others, Allen has positioned the 2020 New Orleans Saints defense as "scary good" in the NFL.

Saints harrass Tom Brady
Derick E. Hingle | 2020 Sep 13

Here are several points about the defense.  

A COHESIVE UNIT

The team returns nine starters from last season. The addition of safety Malcolm Jenkins (Vonn Bell) and linebacker Kaden Elliss are new inserts to the team's defensive starting lineup. Janoris Jenkins started for an injured Eli Apple several games in 2019.

SHUTTING DOWN THE RUN

The Saints defensive front-seven has prevented a 100-yard rusher since November 2017. Yesterday against the Bucs, the streak extended to 44 games when running back Ronald Jones rushed for 66 yards in their 34-23 loss to the Saints.

Saints hit Brady
Derick E. Hingle | 2020 Sep 13

ADJUST THE GAMEPLAN

Allen and Nielsen made the necessary adjustments at halftime. In the second half, defensive end Cam Jordan and his crew of wrecking balls upfront applied pressure on Brady most of the second half. The contributions of DE Trey Hendrickson, LB Demario Davis, and DE Carl Ganderson terrorized Brady for three sacks in the game. Rookie defensive tackle Malcolm Roach led the interior linemen with 2 tackles, and a quarterback hit on Brady in his debut. Onyemata, Margus Hunt, and Sheldon Rankins collapsed the Bucs pocket a few times to rattle the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Janoris Jenkins intercepts Brady
Credit: Michael Hebert, Saints

OPPORTUNISTIC SECONDARY

Defensive Secondary has Improved. Cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins are the "real deal." You rarely heard the names of wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin affecting the game on yesterday. Lattimore is Evans' Achilles Heel. Once again, Evans was ineffective only until he scored over linebacker Demario Davis' coverage on him in the endzone. It was his solitary reception for the game. Janoris Jenkins robbed Tom Brady and scored on a pick-six. Jenkins' interception has his sitting at 8th in NFL history for pick-six interceptions.  

Tom Brady took shots downfield and created four pass interference calls on cornerbacks Patrick Robinson, Marshon Lattimore, and safeties Malcolm Jenkins and Marcus Williams. But for the most part, the play of Malcolm Jenkins (6 tackles, 1 pass defended, 100% snaps), Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (10 tackles, 1 Pass Defended, 87% snaps), Marcus Williams (1 tackle, 1 interception, 100% snaps), D.J. Swearinger(4 tackles), and Patrick Robinson (1 tackle) stood firm against Brady's weapons. Also, Lattimore and J. Jenkins played 100% of the 70 defensive snaps in the game.

Trey Hendrickson sacks Tom Brady
Credit: Hingle, USA Today Sports

COMPLEMENT THE OFFENSE

The defensive unit's performance is a carry-over from 2019. Dennis Allen's crew is a complementary piece to Sean Payton's offensive scheme. An aggressive style, opportunistic play, and the ability to create turnovers were the staples of a Gregg Williams' defense. The names of like Vilma, Sharper, and Porter conjure fond memories of how the Saints defense can impact a game with turnovers.  These traits are eerily similar to one another - 2009 and 2020.

Last night, CB Janoris Jenkins did precisely that on the Bucs' second-half opening drive in robbing Tom Brady for the pick-six. The Saints' defense is just priming their engines with the shellacking of the Bucs. Will they prove to a championship squad the Saints needed after eleven futile seasons since Super Bowl 44?   

We shall see.

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brees-Brady: There can only be One

Drew Brees and Tom Brady will square-off in a battle for the ages in New Orleans. At the end of today and the season, there can only be one man standing. Will it be Brees or Brady?

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints News Network's Pregame Report with Hendrix & Boylan (LIVE STREAM)

Saints News Network's John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan will give a pregame analysis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints game in a live streaming video at 2:45 PM CST.

Kyle T. Mosley

Who has the Upper Edge in the NFC South between the Saints and Buccaneers?

The NFC South has been going through some changes this offseason. The Saints returns as the division champion, but who has the upper-edge to win the crown in 2020?

Kyle T. Mosley

by

KTMOZE

Malcolm Jenkins returns as a Leader in New Orleans

Sean Payton realized later allowing Malcolm Jenkins to leave New Orleans was a mistake. Today, Jenkins returns to Saints hoping to his original franchise garner a second title of their own.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan

Michael Thomas suffers a high-ankle sprain, questionable for Raiders

Saints WR Michael Thomas Suffered a High-Ankle Sprain in the Fourth Quarter against Buccaneers.

BtBoylan

Week 1 Saints Inactives

A look at who's in and who's out of Week 1's Sunday Saints matchup against the Bucs.

John Hendrix

by

Bob Rose

Week 1 Saints snap counts and observations

A win is a win in the NFL, and the Saints got a good one in the first round of Brady vs. Brees. Here's a look at the snap counts and playing time percentages, with some observations and stats to call out.

John Hendrix

Saints Game Balls from Week 1 win over Bucs

New Orleans wins round one of Brees vs. Brady, but not in the way you'd expect.

Bob Rose

Top 25 Saints of 2020: No. 1, Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas is someone you either love or hate, and the Saints offense causes tons of fits because of 'Can't Guard Mike'.

John Hendrix

Week 1: Bucs vs Saints Game Day Live Blog

Week 1: Bucs vs Saints Game Day Live Blog on the Saints News Network.

Kyle T. Mosley