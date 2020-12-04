3 Things to Watch Week 13: Saints vs. Falcons

Three things to watch in the New Orleans Saints Week 13 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

The New Orleans Saints (9-2) head to Atlanta, GA for an NFC South battle with the Atlanta Falcons(4-7) for the second time this season. The two teams met just two weeks ago where the Saints were victorious by the final score of 24-9. Below are three things to watch in the second matchup of the season between the heated rivals.

New Orleans can clinch a Playoff Berth

At 9-2 heading into Week 13, the New Orleans Saints can become the first team in the NFL to clinch a playoff berth into the 2020 playoffs. Last season, on Thanksgiving, the Saints clinched a playoff berth defeating the Atlanta Falcons inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the same venue that will host the 104th meeting between the division rivals.

The Saints cannot clinch a playoff berth with just a victory; they will need help from other NFC teams. New Orleans would clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Chicago loss to Detroit in the most straightforward scenario. However, the Saints can also tie and clinch a spot with various results from around the league.

Taysom Hill’s first test vs. a team familiar with him as an NFL starting QB

Just two weeks removed from his first NFL start, Taysom Hill prepares to face a team that has already experienced “Taysom Time” as a starting NFL QB. In his last two appearances against Atlanta, Hill has put on quite the show. The Swiss Army Knife blocked a punt, scored a rushing touchdown, received a touchdown in 2019, and followed up that performance with two rushing touchdowns and 275+ yards of offense in 2020.

Hill's second career start against Atlanta will speak volumes about his football IQ, ability to read a defense, and presence as a pocket passer. Though Atlanta's defense ranks towards the bottom of the league, they are an athletic group that has not only seen Hill on tape at quarterback for an extended period but is battle-tested against him. Sunday serves as an opportunity for Taysom to prove once again he is capable of not only being a starter in the league but the heir apparent to one of the game's true G.O.A.T.S.

Will Kamara play more than 50% of snaps for first time in 2 Weeks?

Since Saints QB Drew Brees went down with multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung, RB Alvin Kamara has seen a decrease in receptions and snaps played. The 2017 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year is also riding a four-game skid of failing to reach 100+ scrimmage yards.

Despite the dip in numbers for the Saints $77M man, the team has not skipped a beat, winning eight-consecutive games and holding the keys to another NFC South crown. Kamara has been dealing with a foot issue and was limited in practice for the past two weeks. His injury may have contributed to playing under 50% of the team's offensive snaps the past two weeks.

AK has made it clear, with his play this year, what he contributes to the Saints' offense in both the run and passing attack. The three-time Pro-Bowl selection has been the Saints MVP to this point in the season and is bound to return to peak form as the team closes out the regular season.

