Predictions for the NFL Conference Championship Games

By Sunday's end, the teams for Super Bowl LVII will be set. Here are my predictions for the NFC Championship showdown between the Eagles-49ers and the Chiefs-Bengals AFC title clash.

The AFC and NFC Championship games take place today to decide the participants for Super Bowl LVII. The NFC title game kicks off at 3pm Eastern Time with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the San Francisco 49ers. At 6:30 EST, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship showdown.

Here are my predictions for the two conference title game winners.

NFC Championship

49ers (13-4) at Eagles (14-3)

Sep 19, 2021; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes under pressure from San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54). Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY

These teams have been far and away the top two in the conference all season and have been on a collision course for this moment. They have the top two defenses in the league with multiple ways to beat you on offense.

San Francisco's suffocating defense completely snuffs out the run, setting up a titanic showdown with an explosive Philadelphia running game led by RB Miles Sanders and QB Jalen Hurts. The 49ers have an athletic and aggressive front seven but can be vulnerable in the secondary. They've had trouble against tight ends in particular, which could spell trouble against Eagles TE Dallas Goedert and set up big plays for explosive wideouts DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown.

Rookie seventh-round QB Brock Purdy has been an incredible story late this year. However, the 49ers also have weapons everywhere with TE George Kittle, wideouts Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, and backs Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell. Their physical offensive line will not only need to get push for the running game, but must protect Purdy against an Eagles defense that had an incredible 70 sacks this year.

Philadelphia's top-ranked pass defense not only applies fierce pressure, but also forces mistakes in the secondary. Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay leads a group that features James Bradberry and former Saint Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who led the NFL with six interceptions. The Eagles also have four players up front that had double-digit sack totals in 2022.

Not to be outdone, the 49ers have perhaps the league's deepest defensive line led by All-Pro DE Nick Bosa. San Francisco also has the NFL's best trio of linebackers in All-Pro Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, and underrated Azeez Al-Shaair. They'll present a monumental challenge for Hurts and Sanders when trying to get to the edge.

Eagles third-year QB Jalen Hurts is a spectacular runner, but developed tremendously as a passer in 2022. Purdy finally looked like an inexperienced rookie at times last week in the Divisional Round against Dallas. He rebounded nicely for the win, but this is an even bigger moment on the road against a better opponent. Against two ferocious defenses, I think Hurts could come up with more plays than Purdy late in what could be a classic game.

Eagles 26

49ers 24

AFC Championship

Bengals (12-4) at Chiefs (14-3)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the AFC championship against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

A rematch of last years AFC title, where Cincinnati won in an upset. In fact, the Bengals are 3-0 against Kansas City over the last two years, with two of those wins on the road. After a rocky start to the year, Cincinnati currently rides a 10-game winning streak coming into this contest. Kansas City is no slouch, having won 11 of 12 to get to this moment.

The story of the week has been an ankle injury to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suffered against Jacksonville last weekend. He'll play, but how much will his mobility be affected? All-Pro TE Travis Kelce is also dealing with back spasms, which could be critical in the frigid temperatures expected tonight. A usually pass-happy Chiefs attack must also contend with an underrated Bengals defense that's been playing lights-out down the stretch.

Cincinnati has a disruptive edge duo with Sam Hubbard and former Saint DE Trey Hendrickson, along with a physical DT in B.J. Hill and a top-tier safety tandem with Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell, another former Saint. The Bengals are coming off an impressive defensive performance in shutting down the Bills on the road to get here.

Kansas City's defense actually ranked 8th against the run and can put excellent pressure on quarterbacks with defensive linemen Chris Jones, Frank Clark, and George Karlaftis, who have a combined 26.5 sacks. They could be problematic against a banged-up Bengals offensive line missing three starters.

Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow has had another incredible season. He benefits from an elite receiving corps that includes Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd along with underrated running backs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine. Protecting their quarterback will be key, but Burrow has shown time and again that he can make plays against heavy pressure.

Cincinnati and San Francisco have been the NFL's most dominant teams over the last two months. The Bengals proved that they can win on the road during last year's Super Bowl run, and that was against a Kansas City team better than this one.

Bengals 31

Chiefs 21