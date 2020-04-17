Saints News Network
The all-time best Saints roster using draft picks under Sean Payton

John Hendrix

Sean Payton's tenure with the New Orleans Saints is the second-most active among all head coaches in the NFL, only behind New England's Bill Belichick. Since 2006, the Saints have had their share of the highest of highs to go along with the lowest of lows. When it comes to the NFL Draft, it's been no different. The Saints have had their fair share of incredible draft prospect finds, but have also totally whiffed on others. Could you build out an entire all-time Saints roster using just picks under Payton? I'm glad you asked.

Offense

QB: Garrett Grayson (2015)
RB: Mark Ingram (2011)
RB: Alvin Kamara (2017)
WR: Michael Thomas (2016)
WR: Marques Colston (2006)
TE: Jimmy Graham (2010)
OL: Terron Armstead (2013)
OL: Zach Strief (2006)
OL: Erik McCoy (2019)
OL: Jahri Evans (2006)
OL: Ryan Ramczyk (2017)

The Saints offense is really strong outside of quarterback. The options were only two, as Garrett Grayson and Sean Canfield (2010) were the only options available. I went with Grayson because he's lasted longer, but quite honestly it might have been easier to have someone else run the offense. There's potential arguments to make regarding the offensive line, as Jermon Bushrod (2007), Andrus Peat (2015), and Carl Nicks (2008) were left off. I'd give Bushrod the swing tackle duties to get him on the list. If you wanted to sub out a running back for a wide receiver, then you could look at Brandin Cooks (2014) and Robert Meachem (2007) being up for consideration. 

Defense

DL: Cam Jordan (2011)
DL: David Onyemata (2016)
DL: Sheldon Rankins (2016)
DL: Marcus Davenport (2018)
LB: Hau'oli Kikaha (2015)
LB: Stephone Anthony (2016)
LB: Alex Anzalone (2017)
CB: Marshon Lattimore (2017)
CB: Tracy Porter (2008)
S: Malcolm Jenkins (2009)
S: Roman Harper (2006)

This was a near nightmare to put together. Akiem Hicks (2012) didn't have the production that Trey Hendrickson (2017) and Marcus Davenport had, and was traded away in his fourth season to New England. Plus, Hicks technically wasn't directly a draft pick of Payton's. Still, the front line is pretty solid. The linebackers are pretty brutal, which has been a testament to how bad the Saints have whiffed on picking them. However, the secondary looks pretty good.

Special Teams

KR/PR: Reggie Bush (2006)
K: Taylor Mehlhaff (2008)
P: Thomas Morstead (2009)

It's probably cheating to get Reggie Bush on the all-time Payton draft roster, but maybe it isn't as a returner. Taylor Mehlhaff makes it by default, as he's the only kicker drafted by the Saints under Payton. In fact, he's only the fifth kicker in franchise history they've ever drafted, and the lone one since 1982 (Morten Andersen). 

Overall, the strength of the roster here is pretty good, but would be riddled with horrid quarterback play and a mixed bag at linebacker. The offense would be like a lesser Rex Grossman running things with. Next time, we'll tackle the dreaded worst all-time roster, which is sure to make you cringe.

