Video shows why Saints RB Alvin Kamara will have a Monster 2020

Our friend, Dr. Sharif Tabbah (aka Dr. Reef) of Athletix Rehab & Recovery, sent us a video he posted of Saints RB Alvin Kamara balancing himself on a tension board while catching the colored prongs out of the air. This exercise aids Alvin's core stability, but also his lower leg stability. Last season, 2019, Kamara's rushing production was down because of a lower leg injury. Saints RB Coach, Joel Thomas, confirmed that his injuries did hamper his 2019 output in a media call this offseason with reporters. Still, Kamara was terrific enough to catch 81 passes for a third consecutive year.

Dr. Reef explained the exercise for Kamara on his Instagram account:

"Single-leg reactive balance with combined cognitive hand-eye coordination. The addition of the ball swap decreases the time to react to the incoming stick and then requires quick reaction to relocate and catch it once again. Also this additional cognitive task further distracts the mind from the act of balancing."

Dr. Reef praised Kamara, saying, "Layers on layers of progressions ✊🏽 bro you never cease to amaze with your ability to adapt and overcome new physical and mental challenges!"

The conditioning and strength demonstrated by Kamara in these videos are amazing. Last season, Kamara notched 797 yards on the ground with a "bum wheel" working at 75% capacity, as he claims. I project him to have a minimum of 900 yards rushing and 15 rushing and receiving TDs in 2020. He will continue to share the running back duties with RB Latavius Murray. Unless Murray becomes injured, 900 yards will be a solid target for Kamara in Sean Payton's offense. At 41, I cannot see New Orleans having Brees sling the football at the rate he has been accustomed to as a Saints player. The lack of OTAs and mini-camps because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will reduce the number of throws for Drew early in the season. Hence, the Saints will need to rely on their three running backs in Kamara, Murray, and Montgomery.

The former 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year is ready to impress the Saints and Fantasy Football fans in 2020. Count on Kamara as a potential first or second-round fantasy football selection in most drafts.