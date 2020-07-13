Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Video shows why Saints RB Alvin Kamara will have a Monster 2020

Kyle T. Mosley

Our friend, Dr. Sharif Tabbah (aka Dr. Reef) of Athletix Rehab & Recovery, sent us a video he posted of Saints RB Alvin Kamara balancing himself on a tension board while catching the colored prongs out of the air. This exercise aids Alvin's core stability, but also his lower leg stability. Last season, 2019, Kamara's rushing production was down because of a lower leg injury.  Saints RB Coach, Joel Thomas, confirmed that his injuries did hamper his 2019 output in a media call this offseason with reporters. Still, Kamara was terrific enough to catch 81 passes for a third consecutive year.

Dr. Reef explained the exercise for Kamara on his Instagram account:

Dr. Reef praised Kamara, saying, "Layers on layers of progressions ✊🏽 bro you never cease to amaze with your ability to adapt and overcome new physical and mental challenges!"

The conditioning and strength demonstrated by Kamara in these videos are amazing. Last season, Kamara notched 797 yards on the ground with a "bum wheel" working at 75% capacity, as he claims. I project him to have a minimum of 900 yards rushing and 15 rushing and receiving TDs in 2020. He will continue to share the running back duties with RB Latavius Murray. Unless Murray becomes injured, 900 yards will be a solid target for Kamara in Sean Payton's offense. At 41, I cannot see New Orleans having Brees sling the football at the rate he has been accustomed to as a Saints player. The lack of OTAs and mini-camps because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will reduce the number of throws for Drew early in the season. Hence, the Saints will need to rely on their three running backs in Kamara, Murray, and Montgomery. 

The former 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year is ready to impress the Saints and Fantasy Football fans in 2020. Count on Kamara as a potential first or second-round fantasy football selection in most drafts.

Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bayou Heat: A First Look at WR Emmanuel Sanders in a Saints Helmet

The New Orleans Saints released photos of their free-agent prize, WR Emmanuel Sanders, in a team helmet. And, he looks good in the Black and Gold.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan

How New Orleans got an NFL Team, by Mike Detillier - Part 3

With not being able to land the Dallas Texans/now the Kansas City Chiefs, Dave Dixon and the [search] committee to bring professional football to New Orleans started to lay the groundwork on getting preseason games played in Tulane Stadium.

MikeDetillier

by

SaintsNews

NFL, NFLPA, & PLAYERS ON TACKLING COVID-19

The NFLPA and NFL players are voicing their concerns about COVID-19 and the new NFL guidelines.

Dr.C

by

carlaantoine

Saints Countdown to Kickoff 2020: #62 Nick Easton

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff: 62 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13th, 2020.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Top 25 Saints of 2020: No. 24, Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill is quickly becoming one of the most exciting players to watch in the NFL, and is very important to the Saints' success in 2020.

John Hendrix

by

Mental Floss

Saints Eyeing Up the Enemy: Kansas City Chiefs

A possible Super Bowl LV preview between two of the NFL's top teams highlights Week 15 of the 2020 season as New Orleans hosts the defending champs.

Bob Rose

by

SamL

Saints communicate options personally with season ticket holders

The New Orleans Saints are doing their due diligence by working with season ticket holders for the upcoming season, which is going to look very different because of COVID-19.

Dr.C

by

John Hendrix

Why Re-signing Demario Davis Should Take Priority Over Alvin Kamara for the Saints

The Saints have several big contract decisions ahead of them over the next two seasons.  Here is why re-signing their dynamic All-Pro linebacker should be their first priority.

Bob Rose

by

SamL

Countdown to Saints Kickoff 2020: #63 Cameron Tom

SNN's Countdown to Kickoff: 63 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13th, 2020.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Saints Alumni Media Call: LeCharles Bentley talks his O-Line Academy, Teammates, and MRSA

Saints Alumnus, LeCharles Bentley sits down and talks about the old Saints, former teammates, his O-Line Academy, Health, MRSA, and more.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Bob Rose