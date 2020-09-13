Brees-Brady: There can only be One

Certain NFL Games can determine a player's greatness. How players play in those games will often define their legendary status in football history - Good or Bad. Brees and Brady, the #1 and #2 greatest passers in the NFL history, will have their opportunity to prove twice this season, which quarterback indeed will be considered as the best. For now, Brees has a 3-2 edge of Brady in their past battles. If you know Tom Brady, he's come to New Orleans to even the score.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging in the New Orleans area, NFL crew members, national sports broadcasters, prominent writers, reports, and sports experts have migrated to the city for the first of two regular-season contests between Brees and Brady.

Drew Brees. There is no doubt the Saints' field general has made an impact on the game of football. The veteran quarterback has redefined the position and, in the process, rewritten many records. One day, his name will be immortalized in Canton, Ohio, with the great men who played in the National Football League; But.

The word "But" has plagued his career. The conversations in the barbershops, man caves, polarizing sports television shows, and from the coffee-stained writers' computer or smartphone keyboards across America, most always use the "unmentioned asterisk" when it comes to Brees. These conversations have become tense and heated confrontations until these four words are said, "He's not Tom Brady." Painful as it is to hear those words, it is as painful as Drew Brees fans have witnessed those words in postseason letdowns by the Saints.

You see, "He's not Tom Brady" is not about if he has a beautiful wife like Giselle; he has a gorgeous wife in Brittany. It's not about Tom's kids; Drew has a fantastic family of his own. It's not about if he has great organizational leadership like Brady had in New England with Bob Kraft and Bill Belichick; Brees has the Gayle Benson, Mickey Loomis, and Sean Payton. The bottom line, it's all about the postseason wins and losses. Period.

Today, Brees will launch his 20th NFL season and 15th with the Saints. Some believe Drew is set to embark on one final journey. If indeed it will be his last season in the NFL or even with New Orleans, what does Brees has up his sleeves? His stalwart at left tackle said it best, "It's Super Bowl or Bust." Brees echoed Terron Armstead's sentiment this week with media.

The Highlander movies' theme was simple. "There can only be one." Today it will be either Brees or Brady. I believe this season will come down to either one of the two future Hall of Famers.

Brees will battle with the man who has overshadowed his accomplishments to be mentioned as the NFL's "greatest quarterback" in most conversations. Tom Brady. Brady will enter the Mercedes-Benz Superdome after 20 years of being a Patriot, but now as a Buccaneer. He is also on a mission to prove he was not a product of the Patriot's success system, but he was the system. Hence, Tampa Bay has given Brady the keys to direct this franchise back to the postseason.

In 2020, it will be either Brees conquering Brady or Brady proving Bellichick was wrong. Two winners, two leaders, two faces of franchises out to cement their legacies in different fashions.

Brees has numerous NFL quarterbacking records and one Super Bowl title. Brady has the storied career of nine Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl championships. Each man is exceptionally detailed in their gameplans. Each possesses a strong and uncanny desire to win and be the best. At the end of today, as their respective team's leader, they will have the bragging rights for a few hours over the other. Because each knows they still face a new opponent the following week until they meet once again in Week 9. But for now, there will only be one man standing victorious. Will it be Brees or Brady?

We will see.