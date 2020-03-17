Teddy Bridgewater lured to Panthers by Joe Brady's Offense

Why did Teddy Bridgewater sign with the Panthers and not the Bears? It’s simple - Joe Brady.

Why? Bridgewater and Brady were in New Orleans together for one season (2018) and have a relationship. Also, we cannot forget the fact that Joe Brady learned from a skilled master of the game. Sean Payton. Brady served as the Saints offensive assistant coach under offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and head coach Sean Payton from 2017 to 2018. Brady absorbed Payton’s complex offensive schemes, studied nuances of the game from Payton and Carmichael, and charted his course to success. He went against Payton’s advice and accepted the passing game coordinator’s position with the LSU Tigers football program. What he gained from the Saints led to transforming LSU’s offensive passing game, and created a Heisman Trophy winner (Joe Burrow), and FBS National Champion (LSU).

Dec 16, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Panther’s head coach, Matt Rhule, recruited Brady to become his offensive coordinator. The team under Rivera was anemic the past two seasons with quarterbacks Cam Newton and Kyle Allen. With Newton’s health still in question by the Panthers’ owner, searching for a new quarterback would be the challenge. For the Saints, their hated division rival noticed the success of Teddy Bridgewater and made him an offer he could not refuse. The proposed 3-year, $60M contract offer solidifies Teddy Bridgewater as a top quarterback in the NFL again.

The icing on the cake for Bridgewater was to stay within a familiar offensive scheme and run Brady’s offense. Also, he will have a dynamic offensive weapon in RB Christian McCaffrey to be an ultimate safety valve, similar to Saints RB Alvin Kamara, for him to use. Brady is aggressive and fearless. His approach to football is comparable to a young Sean Payton. Brady and Bridgewater’s familiarity with the Saints game plans will set up future intense battles between the Saints and Panthers.

© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The 2020 free agency period has not been kind for the Saints and their fans. Losing Bridgewater was inevitable. Losing him to an NFC South opponent stings. Losing him to a potent Carolina Panthers will “amp up” the competition again for the New Orleans Saints in 2020. Having Drew Brees and Teddy Bridgewater duels for the next two years will be “priceless”.

What’s next for the Saints? Drew Brees is back in the fold for New Orleans with a 3-year, up to a $50M contract. Signing Taysom Hill or drafting a quarterback will be the next step in the equation. With Brees, Ryan, Bridgewater and possibly Brady (potential signing in Tampa Bay), expect a highly competitive NFC South in 2020.