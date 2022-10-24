By the Numbers: Unforced Errors Cost Saints

The New Orleans Saints (2-5) played in prime time for the first time in 2022 on Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals (3-4). The Saints were tied late in the first half and driving in the desert before a pair of Andy Dalton interceptions were returned for touchdowns.

The pick-sixes came just a minute apart and capped off a 25-point second quarter for the Cardinals. Arizona marched into the half with a 14-point lead and never looked back, winning the contest by scoring 42-34.

The loss has jeopardized the Saints' postseason hope and has created more questions from their loyal fan base.

Let's dive inside the numbers of the Saints' first primetime loss of the 2022 regular season.

2: Dalton Throws Two Pick-Sixes in One Minute, Late in 2nd Quarter

Oct 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Following a 13-play 75-yard touchdown drive by the Cardinals to tie the ball game, New Orleans was presented with a two-minute drill opportunity to close out the first half. NFL veteran quarterback Andy Dalton trotted out on the field with a chance to give the Saints the lead. However, on the drive's second play, Dalton's pass hit Marquez Callaway in the hands and bounced up into the air. The Cardinals Marco Wilson intercepted the pass and returned it for a touchdown.

Moments later, the Saints were facing a third and ten around midfield. Dalton dropped back and fired a pass that former Clemson star Isaiah Simmons intercepted. He took the one-handed interception to pay dirt and extended the Arizona lead heading into halftime.

Despite their best efforts, the Saints could not recover from the 14-point halftime deficit. Dalton concluded the game by completing 30 of 47 passes for 361 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions.

3.5: Cameron Jordan is 3.5 Career Sacks Behind Rickey Jackson for Most in Franchise History

Jan 2, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

In the third quarter of Thursday's contest, Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan sacked Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray for the 111.5 sack of his NFL career. The 2011 first-round selection ranks in the Top 25 in NFL history in sacks and is now knocking on the door of the Saints' all-time franchise mark.

Jordan now trails NFL Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson by 3.5 sacks for a share of the New Orleans Saints franchise record for sacks. Jackson's official record of 115 sacks as a Saint has stood since 1993. However, Jackson recorded eight sacks before sacks became an official stat. So unofficially, Jackson recorded 123 sacks as a Saint.

Since 2012, Cameron Jordan has recorded at least seven sacks each season. That streak of ten consecutive seasons with seven or more sacks is on the line again in 2022. Jordan currently sits at 4.5 sacks on the season. If he collects another 3.5, Jordan can double up on making history by becoming the Saints' all-time leader in sacks and extending his streak of 7+ sacks to 11-straight seasons.

21.13: Rashid Shaheed Hits 21.13 MPH on 53-Yard Touchdown

Oct 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (89) catches a touchdown pass against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Undrafted wide-out and return specialist Rashid Shaheed showed off his blazing speed for the second consecutive week. Expected to make a splash in the NFL for his return ability, Shaheed has added a spark to the Saints' offense in back-to-back weeks.

In his NFL debut, the Weber State standout took a jet-sweep 44-yards for a touchdown against the Bengals. A week later, in his hometown of Phoenix, Shaheed scored the Saints' first touchdown of the day. He zipped by Cardinals corner Marco Wilson with a recorded speed of over 21 MPH and was hit in stride by Andy Dalton for a 53-yard score.

Shaheed's speed and versatility should not come as a surprise. He ended his collegiate career as the FCS all-time leader in seven kickoff return touchdowns, averaging nearly 30 yards per return.