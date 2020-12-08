By the Numbers: Saints vs. Falcons in Week 13

A look inside the numbers from the Saints victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13.

The New Orleans Saints (10-2) swept the season series with the Atlanta Falcons (4-8) on Sunday, defeating their NFC South foes by the score of 21-16. Taysom Hill moves to 3-0 as an NFL starting QB, and the Saints capture their ninth-consecutive win with the victory.

Here is my in-depth look into the Saints Week 13 victory in Atlanta, GA.

2: New Orleans Clinch a Playoff Berth for a 2nd-Consecutive Year after Defeating Atlanta

For the second consecutive season, the New Orleans Saints punch their ticket to the playoff after defeating the Atlanta Falcons inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This marks the first time in franchise history that the Saints will partake in four straight NFC postseasons and the fourth consecutive year, the team will conclude the season with double-digit victories. New Orleans can also clinch the NFC South Division title with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.

5.9: Kamara and Hill Both Average 5.9 YPC on 80+ Yard Outings

The New Orleans Saints offense has undoubtedly shifted since Taysom Hill took over the starting quarterback duties for the injured Drew Brees. Despite career highs in attempts, completions, and passing touchdowns against Atlanta, Hill remained a threat with his legs. He also relied on Alvin Kamara to spark the Saints' offense. The tandem combined for 29 carries for 171 yards and 1 rushing touchdown while keeping their yards per attempt at a high rate of 5.9.

8: The Saints Have Swept the Falcons 8 Times Since 2006

The Payton-Brees era in New Orleans has not been kind to the Atlanta Falcons. Since their arrival 15 years ago, New Orleans has dominated their arch-rivals by sweeping the season series 8 times. Head coach Sean Payton also reached a new milestone by defeating a single opponent 20+ times. Since 2006, New Orleans leads the series 21-8.

42: Dennis Allen's Defense Allowed 2 TDs Over Last 42 Drives

Since November, there has been no better defense statistically than the New Orleans Saints. Over the last five weeks of the season, the Demario Davis led group has forced 13 turnovers, 17 sacks and have opponents total QBR at a measly 20.2.

Along with those impressive numbers, the Black and Gold defense has surrendered just 2 touchdowns over the last 42 drives and forced 25 three and outs. New Orleans' defense has made a drastic turn since the early portion of the season and is getting hot right in time for the playoffs.

69: Michael Thomas Sets NFL Record with 500 Career Receptions in 69 Games.

2020 has been a frustrating season of injuries for All-Pro WR Michael Thomas - but when he is healthy, regardless of the quarterback, you "Can't Guard Mike." Sunday afternoon was not just another 100+ yard performance for the NFL's single-season record holder in receptions; it was another milestone in his young career. Thomas reeled in career reception #500 in the divisional matchup, making him the fastest in NFL history to accomplish the feat at only 69 games.

