By The Numbers Saints vs Eagles in Week 14

A look inside the numbers from the Saints defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14.
The New Orleans Saints (10-3) saw their nine-game winning streak snapped at the hands for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (4-8-1) on Sunday behind a 24-21 upset. Below is a look inside the numbers from the Saints first loss since September.

2: Jalen Hurts Becomes 2nd QB in NFL History to Rush for 100+ Yards in 1st Career Start

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said that they were hoping for a spark from Jalen Hurts and boy did he get exactly what they needed. In his first career start, Hurts completed 17 of 30 passes for 167 yards and 1 TD to go along with 106 rushing yards. His work on the ground made Hurts just the second quarterback in NFL history to surpass 100 rushing yards in his first NFL start, joining the league's reigning MVP Lamar Jackson.

5: Alvin Kamara Moves to 5th All-Time in Saints Career Touchdowns With 52

There is not much that Alvin Kamara cannot do offensively for the Saints but one of his specialties has been finding the end zone. The three time Pro-Bowl selection scored his 52nd career touchdown in the third quarter of Sunday's action.  He moved into 5th all-time in Saints history.  Kamara trails Dalton Hilliard (53), Deuce McAllister (55), Mark Ingram (55), and Marques Colston (72) for most in team history.

10: Taysom Hill Has Recorded 10 Fumbles This Season

Fumbling has remained an issue for Taysom Hill, who put the ball on the ground for a 10th time this season in the fourth quarter. Of the 10 fumbles by Hill on the season, half have been recovered by the opposing team.  His lack of ball security could potentially set a new Saints record for fumbles in a season. The BYU product would have to lose the ball 5 times in the final 3 weeks to surpass former Saints  quarterback Aaron Brooks.  Brooks fumbled 14 times in 2003 to set the franchise mark.

55: Saints Allow a 100+ Yard Rusher For 1st Time in 55 Games

After 55 consecutive games without surrendering a 100-yard rusher - versus the Eagles the Saints allowed two in the same game. Led by an 82 yard touchdown scamper, running back Miles Sanders finished the as the game's leading rusher with 115 yards and 2 touchdowns.  Quarterback Jalen Hurts also eclipsed 100 yards finishing with 106 in his NFL starting debut.

