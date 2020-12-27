By the Numbers: Vikings vs. Saints in Week 16

A look inside the numbers of the New Orleans Saints Week 16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

The New Orleans Saints (11-4) defeated the Minnesota Vikings (6-8)on Christmas Day by the final score of 52-33. Behind Alvin Kamara and Drew Brees' record-setting performances, the Saints clinched their fourth consecutive NFC South title and remained in contention for the 2021 NFC Playoff's top seed.

Here is a look inside the numbers from the Saints Christmas Day victory.

7: The Saints Have won 7 Division Titles Under Payton and Brees

© Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Before Sean Payton arrived in 2006, the New Orleans Saints had won just 2 division titles in their first 39 years of existence. During the Payton-Brees era, New Orleans has won 7 division titles, including each of the past four seasons.

91: Kamara Becomes First Player in 91 Years to Score 6 Rushing TDs in One Game

© Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The four-time Pro-Bowl selection and Offensive Player of the Year candidate, Alvin Kamara gave the Who Dat Nation a few gifts on Friday... six to be exact. Friday night Kamara found the end zone six times, all on the ground, tying an NFL record set by Hall of Fame RB Ernie Nevers of the Chicago Cardinals back in 1929.

94: Cam Jordan, #94 Reaches 94 Career Regular-Season Sacks

© John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Jordan earned his sixth Pro-Bowl nod before the Saints Christmas Day showdown and celebrated with 1.5 sacks. With the performance, Jordan matches his jersey number with 94 career regular-season sacks. The 2011 first-round draft pick ranks second in team history in sacks trailing only the Hall of Fame LB Rickey Jackson, who recorded 115 sacks in the Black and Gold.

264: The Bayou Boys Combine for 264 Rushing Yards on 45 Carries

© Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans ran the ball 45 times, including 3 kneels by QB Drew Brees, and racked up 264 rushing yards in the process. Alvin Kamara led the Saints by setting a new career-high of 155 rushing yards, followed by Latavius Murray, who carried the ball 12 times for 72 yards. New Orleans averages 140 rushing yards per game, ranking 7th in the NFL this season.

80,000: Drew Brees is the First QB in NFL History to Throw for 80,000 Career Yards

© Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The 41-year-old quarterback can not stop breaking records during his 20-year NFL career. On Friday, Brees became the first player in NFL history to surpass 80,000 career passing yards with a 9-yard completion to RB Latavius Murray. The longtime Saints field general also set the NFL record for most career attempts earlier this season.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.si.com/nfl/saints or www.saintnews.net.

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook