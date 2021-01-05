By the Numbers: Saints vs. Panthers in Week 17

A look inside the numbers of the New Orleans Saints Week 17 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

The New Orleans Saints (12-4) concluded the 2020 NFL regular season with a victory over the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Bank of America Stadium. With the victory, New Orleans secured the number 2 seed in the playoffs and will face the Chicago Bears (8-8) in the first round of the 2020 NFC Playoffs.

Here is a look inside the numbers from New Orleans' regular-season finale.

5: The Saints defense records 5 Total INTs vs. 2 Panthers QBs



Dennis Allen's defense accomplished a feat that no Saints team has since December 1991, recording 5 interceptions in a single game. The five takeaways came at the hands of two separate Panthers QBs: Teddy Bridgewater (2), who exited the game with an ankle injury, and P.J. Walker (3). New Orleans' big day was not limited to one player though, as five different defensive backs concluded the game with an interception, including a practice-squad call-up defensive back Grant Haley's first career interception.

6: New Orleans is the First Team to Ever Sweep the NFC South



The New Orleans Saints made NFC South history on Sunday after defeating the Carolina Panthers. With the victory, the Black and Gold became the first NFC South team since division realignment in 2002 to sweep the entire division. Sean Payton's group outscored their divisional opponents 187-82 while posting a 6-0 record.

74.5: Brees Ends Season With 6th Highest QBR (74.5)



2020 was the second consecutive season that Drew Brees missed at least 4 games to injury but it did not stop him from piecing together another stellar season. The soon to be 42-year old quarterback concluded his 20th NFL regular season tossing 3 TDs against the Panthers and posting a 74.5 QBR for the season. Brees' QBR ranks 6th in the league this season, which trails Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ryan Tannehill, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Aaron Rodgers.

500,000: Emmanuel Sanders Earns Half-Million Dollar Incentive



The Super Bowl 50 champion joined the New Orleans Saints on a two-year deal this off-season looking to solidify the Saints' #2 wide receiver spot. However, because of injuries to multiple members of the WR corps, Sanders served 2020 as the Saints' go-to target for the majority of the season and earned a size-able bonus for his efforts.

With 8 receptions on Sunday, Sanders surpassed 60 receptions on the season earning him a $500,000 incentive bonus. The two-time Pro Bowl selection was well aware of his reception total, hugging Sean Payton following his eighth catch of the ball game.

