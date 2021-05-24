Could Saints Adam Trautman Become the NFL's Next Star at Tight End?

After a quiet rookie season, tight end Adam Trautman looks ready for a starring role in the New Orleans offense.

The New Orleans Saints have been looking for a game-breaking tight end since they traded All-Pro tight end Jimmy Graham to the Seattle Seahawks after the 2014 season.

New Orleans had moderate success with Benjamin Watson, Coby Fleener, and Jared Cook, with Cook even earning a Pro Bowl berth in 2019. None of those players could ever be the consistent receiving mismatch that Graham provided for the Saints offense.

New Orleans moved back into the 3rd round of the 2020 NFL Draft by trading all four of their Day-3 selections to the Minnesota Vikings. They used the 105th overall pick to draft the University of Dayton's tight end Adam Trautman.

Since Drew Brees' retirement, former No. 1 overall draft choice Jameis Winston is the favorite to take over starting duties for the Saints in 2021.

Winston effectively used his tight ends over his first five years with Tampa Bay. If that trend continues, the new Saints starter at tight end could be in line for a big campaign in just his second NFL season.

ADAM TRAUTMAN, TIGHT END

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) on the kickoff return team against the Minnesota Vikings. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Trautman, 24, saw just light duty on offense over the first few games of his rookie year but hauled in his first NFL reception during a Week 2 loss to the Raiders. He saw his first significant action in a Week 3 loss to Green Bay, getting in on 52% of the offensive snaps and catching two passes for 17 yards.

Sean Payton and his offensive staff were immediately impressed with Trautman's blocking ability, a trait that earned him more playing time as the season progressed. He would appear in 17 of the team’s 18 contests in 2020, including playoffs, playing 37% of the offensive snaps.

New Orleans groomed Trautman for a bigger role in 2021 and beyond after learning the ropes under veteran tight ends Jared Cook and Josh Hill.

Trautman was not a major factor in the passing game but still had 16 receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown. New Orleans moved on from both Cook and Hill this offseason, leaving the starting job to Trautman in 2021.

CREDIT: USA Today

Trautman has excellent size at 6’5” and 255-lbs for an in-line tight end. His blocking technique and hand placement improved greatly over the course of the year.

He is expected to continue improving as a blocker, with both he and veteran addition Nick Vannett counted on for major contributions in the running game.

Trautman isn't a big threat in the open field as a runner after the catch. He does have the athleticism to threaten defenses down the seam, with speed to provide a mismatch against most linebackers and the size advantage over many defensive backs.

Trautman must show that he can expand his route tree, something he wasn't asked to do in college or as a rookie. He has nice acceleration out of his routes and uses outstanding body positioning to shield defenders from the throw. Trautman has excellent hands and is a natural pass catcher. He presents a big target for his quarterback and shows a good feel in zone coverages to find the open area.

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) catches a touchdown pass against Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Today's prototype of NFL tight ends features several players who are bulked-up receivers. Adam Trautman offers a rare two-way threat with the receiving skills to be a consistent pass-catching threat anywhere on the field and the blocking ability to be an asset in the running game.

The Saints invested several draft picks in Trautman, who is now in a position to be a breakout player for the New Orleans offense in 2021.

You can follow Bob Rose on Facebook or on Twitter @bobbyr2613.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR SAINTS NEWS NEWSLETTER:

https://news.snts.us/saintsnewletter

SUBSCRIBE TO THE NEW ORLEANS SAINTS YT CHANNEL:

https://news.snts.us/saintsnewsyoutube​

FOR MORE SAINTS NEWS:

https://www.si.com/nfl/saints/​ or

https://www.saints.media​

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK:

https://news.snts.us/saintsnews-fb​

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: