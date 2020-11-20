Deuce McAllister Talks Saints and Crown Royal Hydrate

Saints legend Deuce McAllister discusses the Crown Royal Water Break initiative and how New Orleans will handle life without Drew Brees.

Deuce McAllister recently joined Saints News Network to discuss the Crown Royal Water Break, something he has been a part of for the past several years. Hear what he had to say about that, the team's life without Drew Brees, how effective Sean Payton can be, and his assessment of the interior offensive line.

