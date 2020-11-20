NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Deuce McAllister Talks Saints and Crown Royal Hydrate

Saints legend Deuce McAllister discusses the Crown Royal Water Break initiative and how New Orleans will handle life without Drew Brees.
Author:
Publish date:

Deuce McAllister recently joined Saints News Network to discuss the Crown Royal Water Break, something he has been a part of for the past several years. Hear what he had to say about that, the team's life without Drew Brees, how effective Sean Payton can be, and his assessment of the interior offensive line.

Crown Royal believes being a royal fan this season means staying safe, generously supporting your community, and drinking responsibly while rooting on your team. That’s how to Crown Your Game Day. Wherever you’re watching sports, you have to make time for Water Breaks in between drinks. Don’t be that fan who ruins game day for their friends.

See the full interview below, or click here.

USATSI_15180398_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Taysom Hill to Start Against Falcons

Deuce McAllister Interview
Editorial / Opinion

Deuce McAllister Talks Saints and Crown Royal Hydrate

Memorable Moments Against Falcons
Editorial / Opinion

Memorable Saints Moments Against Falcons Under Sean Payton

USATSI_11715763_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Defense vs. Falcons Offense Preview

Saints Injury Report
News

Week 11: Saints Thursday Injury Report

Week 3 things to watch (7)
Editorial / Opinion

Falcons vs. Saints: 3 Things to Watch in Week 11

Falcons First Look Templete
Editorial / Opinion

First Look: Falcons vs. Saints

Saints Injury Report (28)
News

Week 11: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

Saints Postgame Comment Template (2)
News

Drew Brees and Saints will get a Second Opinion