March 14th, Drew Brees Day in New Orleans Saints History

March 14, 2006 revived an NFL career, franchise, and fanbase. It is one of the best days in New Orleans Saints history.

Renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews repaired Drew Brees’ shoulder and cleared him to return to the NFL. Brees visited the Miami Dolphins on March 14, 2006 and was expected to sign with them as his top choice. However, the Dolphins’ physician was still concerned about Brees’ shoulder and chose not to clear the highly prized free-agent.

New Orleans Saints’ owner Tom Benson, general manager Mickey Loomis, and head coach Sean Payton heard the news, quickly set up a meeting, and went to work. They flew him to New Orleans and presented a six-year, $60 million contract that Brees promptly signed. The fast response by the Saints set in motion an organizational transformation from perennial losers to respected winners in the NFL. This has become one of the best free-agent signings by any team in the history of the NFL.

Brees and New Orleans sealed the contract with a spirit of faith. Both sides were unaware of the historical meaning of their new union. The Saints and Brees connection has delivered to fans championships, potent offenses, gut-wrenching endings, and a slew of NFL records. You could sense the kindred spirit between Brees and the people of New Orleans. This partnership helped to erase years of futility and crushing defeats, but it set a path of winning and excitement never seen before in the Big Easy. It was a necessity for a major U.S. city like New Orleans to rebound and heal from the devastation of Hurricane Katrina. Brees' arrival was a necessity for the Saints to chart a new path in the NFL.

The New Orleans Saints should proclaim March 14th as "Drew Brees Day" in the Who Dat Nation. It should include a celebration with parades, marching bands, floats, and screaming Saints fanatics lined-up on Canal Street to celebrate the teams' esteemed quarterback.

Where would New Orleans fanbase be if Brees was in not a member of the Black and Gold? Would they have ever cheered as Tracy Porter’s interceptions helped the Saints in the 2010 NFC Championship and Super Bowl 44 wins? Or, would NFL fans have been able to view a “too small and weak-armed quarterback” break the all-time passing and passing touchdown records? Probably not.

Dec 16, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts after a touchdown throw in the third quarter against the Indianapolis Coltsat the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The touchdown pass broke the career touchdown record. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

10 NOTABLE NFL RECORDS BY DREW BREES

Most passing yards in a career: 77,416 (65,068 with Saints) Most 5,000-yard passing seasons: 5 (2008, 2011-13, 2016) Consecutive 4,000-yard passing seasons: 12 (2006-17) Completion percentage for a career/single season: 67.6/74.4 (2018) Most completions in a career/single season: 6,586/471 (2016) Consecutive games with a touchdown pass: 54 (2009-12) Consecutive games with 300 yards passing: 9 (2011-12; 2012-13) Consecutive games with at least 20 completions: 57 (2009-13) Consecutive seasons with at least 30 touchdown passes: 9 (2008-16) Most passing yards in a season, regular plus postseason: 6,404 (2011) (This is not recognized as an official NFL record by Brees, as the league keeps regular season and postseason statistics separate.) Source: The Advertiser

Brees sought redemption from the poor treatment he received from the San Diego Chargers’ front office by signing with the Saints. On February 7, 2010, his Super Bowl MVP and win gave him the validation of his decision to become a part of a beleaguered franchise. Brees has set many NFL records through hard work, preparation, and dedication to the game of football. But the Saints fans and New Orleans citizens hold him in high regard because of his commitment to the city and organization.

Fans appreciate Brees because he could have left for much bigger contracts, endorsements, and fanfare from larger U.S. markets. He stayed in New Orleans not just as a player but also as a family man and contributor to the community. Drew Brees means a lot to this city, organization, and the NFL. Without his passion, preparation, courage, and heroics, the Saints would have been lingering in mediocrity for many more years.

Today we salute Drew Brees. Yes, he has a multitude of accomplishments. He also has a tremendous fanbase awaiting the announcement that he has signed again with the Saints for perhaps his final NFL contract. If he signs today, it will bookend his career in New Orleans, and truly make every March 14th “Drew Brees Day” in the Who Dat Nation.