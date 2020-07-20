The New Orleans Saints have one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the NFL. With Pro Bowl caliber stars at nearly every position and experience throughout the depth chart, roster spots will be scarce in training camp. Here are five veteran additions that the team brought in this offseason that could push for jobs on a deep Saints team expected to contend for a Super Bowl berth out of the deep NFC.

JAMES HURST (G/T)

Aug 10, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens tackle James Hurst (74) during the second quarter against the Washington Redskins at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY S

The 28-Yr old Hurst started 44 games in six years with Baltimore before losing his starting job last season and getting released this offseason. Hurst will have to serve a four-game league suspension to start the year but was a vital contributor to a Baltimore team with one of the more physical offensive lines in the league. The 6’5" 310-Lb Hurst has starting experience at both right and left OT spots and either guard position. That kind of versatility is especially valuable to a New Orleans offensive line where LT Terron Armstead and LG Andrus Peat have missed significant time with injuries throughout their careers.

MAURICE HARRIS (WR)

Nov 11, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; Washington Redskins wide receiver Maurice Harris (13) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Justin Evans (21) defends during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans signed Harris this offseason after spending the 2019 season on the New England Patriots practice squad. Before that, the 27-Yr old wideout played three years with the Washington Redskins after being undrafted out of Cal in 2016. He caught 40 passes for 432 yards and a touchdown in 28 games with Washington, highlighted by 28 receptions for 304 yards and seven starts in 2018. The 6’3 205-Lb Harris had the size and physicality that Head Coach Sean Payton covets in a wideout. His NFL experience could give him an advantage over the team's other receivers in the battle for one of the last WR spots available on the Saints roster.

MARGUS HUNT (DE/DT)

Matt Kryger/IndyStar Indianapolis Colts defensive end Margus Hunt (92) rushes the Kansas City Chiefs offense in the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Indianapolis Colts Play The Kansas City Chiefs At Arrowhead Stadium In Afc Playoffs 2019

The Saints signed Hunt, a 2nd round pick in the 2013 draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, during free agency. The 33-Yr old Hunt had just 1.5 sacks, 7 QB hits, and 4 tackles for loss during four seasons with Cincinnati but resurrected his career over the last three years with the Colts. He had 6 sacks, 13 QB hits, and 19 tackles for loss during his time with Indianapolis and can give quality depth to a deep New Orleans defensive line. The 6’8" 295-Lb Hunt can play either DE or inside at tackle and could provide an additional pass-rushing presence to a Saints defense with 51 sacks in 2019.

ANTHONY CHICKILLO (DE/LB)

Dec 16, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo (56) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 17-10. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Chickillo joined New Orleans as a free agent after spending his first five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had 7.5 sacks, 15 QB hits at Pittsburgh, and 11 tackles for loss in 65 career games. At 6’3 255-Lbs, the 27-Yr old Chickillo is more of a pass-rushing end then LB but could quickly carve out a spot on the Saints depth chart with improved coverage skills and solid special teams play.

DEATRICK NICHOLS (CB)

Feb 8, 2020; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Wildcats tight end Brandon Barnes (82) runs the ball against Houston Roughnecks cornerback Deatrick Nichols (32) during the third quarter in a XFL football game at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The XFL's leader in interceptions and passes defended joined the Saints after the expansion league halted operations just five games into their inaugural season. The 25-Yr old Nichols was previously on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad during the 2018 season, seeing action in two games, after coming into the league as an undrafted rookie from South Florida. An athletic 5’10 189-Lb CB, Nichols is a combative man-to-man defender with a good play recognition off the ball. He can play either outside or in the slot, an area where the New Orleans defense has struggled in recent years.

The Covid-19 shutdowns throughout the nation also eliminated all the offseason workouts for NFL teams. The lack of offseason puts all newcomers at a disadvantage in making an early impression on their new coaches. Veterans with NFL experience are at a slightly less disadvantage, and these newcomers could wind up bolstering a loaded New Orleans roster in their pursuit of a title.