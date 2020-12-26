Game Balls from the Saints 52-33 Christmas Day Thrashing of the Vikings

New Orleans pulls out a resounding win, a division title, and an NFL record out of their stocking for Christmas.

The New Orleans Saints insured that their postseason nemesis, the Minnesota Vikings, would be home for the playoffs with a 52-33 pummeling in the Superdome on Friday. In the process, the Saints clinched their fourth consecutive NFC South title and kept themselves in contention for the conference's top seed.

Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) looks to throw a pass against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

New Orleans rolled up 583 yards of total offense and 36 1st downs, both season bests. Their 326 yards in the first half was more than they'd picked up in either of their last two games. The Saints took the game’s opening drive 75 yards for a touchdown and a lead they wouldn't relinquish. New Orleans scored on eight of their 10 possessions and wouldn't punt in the game, with only two Drew Brees interceptions keeping them off the scoreboard.

Brees looked much sharper in his second game back from a rib injury, completing 19 of 26 passes for 311 yards. He is still nowhere near 100% percent, but also had to operate without injured wideouts Michael Thomas, Deonte Harris, and Tre'Quan Smith. Veteran WR Emmanuel Sanders and TE Jared Cook picked up the slack, combining for 7 catches and 165 yards.

Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) fumbles after a sack by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

Defensively, the Saints sacked Kirk Cousins twice, forced a fumble, and registered 9 QB hits. The Vikings gained 364 yards, but New Orleans contained RB Dalvin Cook, WR Justin Jefferson, and WR Adam Thielen well enough to not make a difference in the outcome. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore continued his standout play, while the front seven was active and disruptive.

Fans were not only treated to a division title but also a Christmas miracle. Here were the biggest stars in the Saints convincing holiday performance.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) signals a touchdown in the fourth quarter after running back Alvin Kamara (41) scored his sixth touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

New Orleans was missing starting guards Andrus Peat and Nick Easton, but still turned in a terrific performance. Drew Brees was not sacked and pressured just once. The offensive line paved the way for a season-high 246 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, and 5.9 yards per carry. Alvin Kamara (155 yards), Latavius Murray (72 yards), and Taysom Hill benefited from outstanding blocking that blew holes open in the Minnesota defense.

Center Erik McCoy, along with guards James Hurst and Cesar Ruiz, were dominant inside. Tackles Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead were equally impressive along the edge. Even short two starters, this offensive line flexed its muscle and controlled the tempo of the game.

ALVIN KAMARA

Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

Hall of Famer Ernie Nevers of the Chicago Cardinals set an NFL-record by rushing for six touchdowns in a game against the Chicago Bears in 1929. It was a record that no NFL player had even equalled in 91 years. Until Friday. New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara rushed for six touchdowns against the Vikings, trying Nevers' nearly century old mark. Kamara ran for a career-high 155 yards on 22 carries along with his six scores, picking up 96 yards by halftime.

Kamara's open field ability and versatility has always been feared throughout the league, but he ran like a man possessed against Minnesota. He carried multiple defenders for extra yardage several times, picking up over 100 yards after first contact. Kamara set the tone on the game's opening drive when he exploded over the left side for a 40-Yd touchdown, starting his roll toward NFL history.

Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is defended by Minnesota Vikings free safety Anthony Harris (41) in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

Kamara's historic outing was the highlight of the afternoon, but a New Orleans team that was down seven injured starters broke their two-game losing streak in resounding fashion. The Saints must now win the season-finale on the road at Carolina and get some help for the NFC's top seed and a first-round bye. New Orleans reminded everyone that they are a team that can physically dominate an opponent on both sides of the ball, making them a formidable force for the playoffs regardless of where they're seeded.