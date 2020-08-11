Contracts can become problematic between a player and a team. Players and agents take to social media to "air their grievances" regarding the contract woes. Some GMs and even coaches have risked the temptation and voiced their intentions via Twitter and Instagram media after negotiation breakdowns have occurred. Before Saints receiver Michael Thomas scorched NFL secondaries in 2019, he didn't report until his then record-breaking 5-year, $100M contract was in place. Today, Kamara is in the Saints training camp. The question stands. Can New Orleans offer Kamara an extension during the season, or will they have Khai Harley and Mickey Loomis to show their contract ingenuity once again?

Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) celebrates after he ran for a first down in the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Even in the wake of his torn MCL injury against Jacksonville in Week 6, Kamara's production makes these stats even more impressive. 2019, he amassed 1,330 yards and 6 TDs for the Saints. Kamara's first three seasons are historic. He became the first NFL player to have over 2,000 (2,408) rushing and 2,000 (2,068) receiving yards, and 3 Pro-Bowl appearances. In 45 games, Kamara saw the endzone 38 times, 7 rushing, 10 receiving, and 1 kickoff return. He missed 2 games after his leg injury.

Alvin Kamara's Stats in 2019

THE CONTRACT

Saints fans shouldn't be too concerned about Alvin Kamara's contract talks with the Saints. Why? Because there isn't any. Kamara addressed his contract several times in his videoconference with media on Monday.

KAMARA ON KAMARA

"Yeah, as far as the contract goes, I'm not really focused on that. My main focus this offseason was getting back healthy. (I) had a rough year last year dealing with injuries." Kamara proceeded, "Contract, it will happen when it happens. I'm not really concerned with it."

Recall Mickey Loomis' call with media last month. The question of Kamara's contract was posed to him. Loomis did not give any clues to whether or not Alvin's representatives and the Saints were in communications about working on a deal.

LOOMIS' ON KAMARA

"Look, this is always a tough question. You guys always ask these questions about contracts. And I always say I don't like discussing that. That's really between the team and the player until we're ready to announce something." (New Orleans Saints)

THE INJURY REHABILITATION

KAMARA ON KAMARA

Kamara talked about his time with Dr. Reef: "Working with my trainer, Sharif (Tabbah) down in Miami, that's every year, but we really locked in and focused on trying to just fortify it from my ankles, knees, hips, just create some more flexibility, mobility, strengthen obviously those ligaments in my knee and create some more stability, more than I already had. We did a good job of that. So I feel good and I'm excited about being able to get back to playing how I know I can play."

DR. REEF ON KAMARA

Kamara has focused on the rehabilitation of his knee this offseason. I interviewed his trainer, Dr. Shariff "Dr. Reef" Tabbah, in May. Tabbah's goal was to help him increase his core stability while taking defensive players' hits on the field. Dr. Reef said, So that's also comparing those ankles those hips, there's different joints that have to be able to withstand those multi-direction forces that might be unpredictable. So that's what's nice about that, and of course, you can imagine that in order to create stability from the trunk up, to be able to stay stable on top, you're using a lot of that core stabilization." (Bayou Blitz Podcast)

Will Alvin Kamara receive the contract he deserves in New Orleans? There are other factors in play. All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis, free safety Marcus Williams, and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, and tight end Jared Cook are several players' contracts for the Saints to consider extending in the offseason. Kamara looks prime and ready to have an outstanding year. Will the Saints keep the dynamic young star? We shall see.