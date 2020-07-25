Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Saints Tight Ends get Madden 21 Ratings

BtBoylan

The Saints News Network gives a breakdown of the New Orleans Saints TEs Madden 21 ratings.

EA Sports' Madden 21 releases August 25th with BETA exclusively available now. EA Sports is releasing some of the top player and rookie ratings by position throughout July's remainder in anticipation of the game. 

New Orleans Saints TEs Madden 21 Ratings: 

Cook Madden
CREDIT: EA SPORTS MADDEN 20

Jared Cook: 87 Overall (7th Highest Rated TE)

Last Year's Rating: 87 Overall

This Year's Attributes:

  • Speed: 85
  • Acceleration: 90 
  • Agility: 80
  • Strength: 71
  • Run Blocking: 56
  • Pass Blocking: 59
  • Awareness: 95
  • Catch: 85
  • Spectacular Catch: 88
  • Catch in Traffic: 86
  • Short Route Running: 82
  • Medium Route Running: 77 
  • Deep Route Running: 74
  • Release: 82
  • Toughness: 86
  • Break Tackle: 74
  • Jumping: 91

Analysis: Cook was cooking at the end of 2019, proving to be one of the best TE targets in the NFL. Saints fans have not had a "star" target on Madden since the departure of Jimmy Graham in 2015. Though not as tall as Graham, Cook provides a physical threat in the red zone and deceptive speed over the middle of the field. The Saints offense has many Grade A weapons in Madden 21, and Cook adds to the arsenal. 

USATSI_13863659_168388561_lowres
© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Hill: 76 Overall

Last Year's Rating: 78 Overall

This Year's Attributes:

  • Speed: 82
  • Acceleration: 85
  • Agility: 82
  • Strength: 74
  • Run Blocking: 62
  • Pass Blocking: 62
  • Awareness: 79
  • Catch: 81
  • Spectacular Catch: 82
  • Catch in Traffic: 79
  • Short Route Running: 76 
  • Medium Route Running: 71
  • Deep Route Running: 62
  • Release: 74
  • Toughness: 85
  • Break Tackle: 56
  • Jumping: 87

Analysis: Hill was projected to be the league's breakout star in 2015 after the Jimmy Graham trade to Seattle. That did not happen. Hill provides many strengths to the Saints both on the field and in the video game. One of the better No. 2 TEs in the game, Hill, is utilized in multiple offensive sets as an additional blocker or a check-down option. He will never be a team leader in TDs but can come up big in the red zone or third down. Hill also can be used in the FB role particularly well.

USATSI_13956376_168388561_lowres (3)
© Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Trautman: 68 Overall

Last Year's Rating: N/A

This Year's Attributes:

  • Speed: 80
  • Acceleration: 86 
  • Agility: 88
  • Strength: 74
  • Run Blocking: 62
  • Pass Blocking: 60
  • Awareness: 54
  • Catch: 82
  • Spectacular Catch: 81
  • Catch in Traffic: 79
  • Short Route Running: 66
  • Medium Route Running: 62
  • Deep Route Running: 55
  • Release: 66
  • Toughness: 89
  • Break Tackle: 56 
  • Jumping: 87

Analysis: This is the TE most franchise mode players will be most excited about rookie Adam Trautman. The Patriot League Player of the Year in 2019 after scoring 14 TDs as a Senior at Dayton. The big 6'5 target does not post the most glamorous stats but will not have to be utilized as an every-down TE his rookie season because of Jared Cook. With one year left on Cook's deal, franchise owners can develop Trautman throughout the 2020 season and unleash him in 2021 as an up-and-coming top-tier TE talent.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.SI.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints Training Camp Preview: Players projected to be Released

Here are the players most likely to be released for the New Orleans Saints to reach the newly implemented 80-man roster limit to start training camp.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

New Orleans Saints announce Cancellation of Preseason Games for 2020

The New Orleans Saints organization officially announce the cancellation of the team's four 2020 preseason games.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan

Top 25 Saints of 2020: No. 15, Wil Lutz

Once upon a time, the Saints had a long, documented history of issues at kicker. That all changed when Wil Lutz showed up.

John Hendrix

by

BtBoylan

2020 NFC South Tight Ends Preview

Each NFC South team has at least one matchup advantage at TE that make their prolific offenses an even bigger nightmare for NFL defenses.

Bob Rose

by

BtBoylan

Sam Mills, #51 - 51 Days Countdown to Saints Football in 2020

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff: 51 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13th, 2020.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Saints Wide Receivers get Madden 21 Ratings

The Saints News Network gives a breakdown of the New Orleans Saints Wide Receivers' Madden 21 ratings.

BtBoylan

Top 25 Saints of 2020: No. 17, Janoris Jenkins

The Saints know what they're doing by turning to veteran Janoris Jenkins to pair opposite of Marshon Lattimore in 2020.

John Hendrix

by

JMcGuan

Saints Countdown to Kickoff 2020: #52 Craig Robertson

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff: 52 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13th, 2020.

BtBoylan

Top 25 Saints of 2020: No. 16, Thomas Morstead

Punters don't get a ton of respect around the league, but Thomas Morstead should and has earned it in his time with the Saints.

John Hendrix

Saints News: Saints Notes and Quotes for HumpDay in the Who Dat Nation

Saints News Network gives you the best New Orleans Saints notes and quotes for Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley