Saints Tight Ends get Madden 21 Ratings

The Saints News Network gives a breakdown of the New Orleans Saints TEs Madden 21 ratings.

EA Sports' Madden 21 releases August 25th with BETA exclusively available now. EA Sports is releasing some of the top player and rookie ratings by position throughout July's remainder in anticipation of the game.

New Orleans Saints TEs Madden 21 Ratings:

Jared Cook: 87 Overall (7th Highest Rated TE)

Last Year's Rating: 87 Overall

This Year's Attributes:

Speed: 85

Acceleration: 90

Agility: 80

Strength: 71

Run Blocking: 56

Pass Blocking: 59

Awareness: 95

Catch: 85

Spectacular Catch: 88

Catch in Traffic: 86

Short Route Running: 82

Medium Route Running: 77

Deep Route Running: 74

Release: 82

Toughness: 86

Break Tackle: 74

Jumping: 91

Analysis: Cook was cooking at the end of 2019, proving to be one of the best TE targets in the NFL. Saints fans have not had a "star" target on Madden since the departure of Jimmy Graham in 2015. Though not as tall as Graham, Cook provides a physical threat in the red zone and deceptive speed over the middle of the field. The Saints offense has many Grade A weapons in Madden 21, and Cook adds to the arsenal.

Josh Hill: 76 Overall

Last Year's Rating: 78 Overall

This Year's Attributes:

Speed: 82

Acceleration: 85

Agility: 82

Strength: 74

Run Blocking: 62

Pass Blocking: 62

Awareness: 79

Catch: 81

Spectacular Catch: 82

Catch in Traffic: 79

Short Route Running: 76

Medium Route Running: 71

Deep Route Running: 62

Release: 74

Toughness: 85

Break Tackle: 56

Jumping: 87

Analysis: Hill was projected to be the league's breakout star in 2015 after the Jimmy Graham trade to Seattle. That did not happen. Hill provides many strengths to the Saints both on the field and in the video game. One of the better No. 2 TEs in the game, Hill, is utilized in multiple offensive sets as an additional blocker or a check-down option. He will never be a team leader in TDs but can come up big in the red zone or third down. Hill also can be used in the FB role particularly well.

Adam Trautman: 68 Overall

Last Year's Rating: N/A

This Year's Attributes:

Speed: 80

Acceleration: 86

Agility: 88

Strength: 74

Run Blocking: 62

Pass Blocking: 60

Awareness: 54

Catch: 82

Spectacular Catch: 81

Catch in Traffic: 79

Short Route Running: 66

Medium Route Running: 62

Deep Route Running: 55

Release: 66

Toughness: 89

Break Tackle: 56

Jumping: 87

Analysis: This is the TE most franchise mode players will be most excited about rookie Adam Trautman. The Patriot League Player of the Year in 2019 after scoring 14 TDs as a Senior at Dayton. The big 6'5 target does not post the most glamorous stats but will not have to be utilized as an every-down TE his rookie season because of Jared Cook. With one year left on Cook's deal, franchise owners can develop Trautman throughout the 2020 season and unleash him in 2021 as an up-and-coming top-tier TE talent.

